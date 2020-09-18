DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Lincoln downs St. Clair County

9:20 p.m. update: Lincoln 48, St. Clair County 28
Welcome to another Friday night of high school football in the Daily Home's coverage.
Tonight's slate includes seven games, which will be followed by a Saturday matchup featurning Childersburg at Dadeville at 1 p.m.
Kickoff at all sites tonight is set for 7. The schedule includes B.B. Comer at Ranburne, Fayetteville at Vincent, Holtville at Talladega, Oxford at Pell City, Munford at Jacksonville, Winterboro at Wadley and St. Clair County at Lincoln.
Check back here later tonight for all of tonight's scores.