DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Lincoln downs St. Clair County

Daily Home Scoreboard
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

9:20 p.m. update: Lincoln 48, St. Clair County 28

Welcome to another Friday night of high school football in the Daily Home's coverage.

Tonight's slate includes seven games, which will be followed by a Saturday matchup featurning Childersburg at Dadeville at 1 p.m.

Kickoff at all sites tonight is set for 7. The schedule includes B.B. Comer at Ranburne, Fayetteville at Vincent, Holtville at Talladega, Oxford at Pell City, Munford at Jacksonville, Winterboro at Wadley and St. Clair County at Lincoln.

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Week 4, 2020

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
B.B. COMER RANBURNE
FAYETTEVILLE VINCENT
ST. CLAIR COUNTY 28 LINCOLN 48
MUNFORD JACKSONVILLE
HOLTVILLE TALLADEGA
OXFORD PELL CITY
WINTERBORO WADLEY
SATURDAY
CHILDERSBURG DADEVILLE (1 p.m.)

