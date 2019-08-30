The second week of high school football's regular season unfolds tonight, and the schedule features several matchups between teams in The Daily Home's coverage area.
The slate includes Munford at Talladega in a showdown of teams with new coaches, Fayetteville at Victory Christian, Talladega County Central at Childersburg and B.B. Comer at Winterboro.
Fayetteville, Childersburg, Winterboro, Lincoln (at home vs. Wellborn), and Sylacauga (at home vs. Chilton County) will all be looking to move to 2-0. Talladega, TC Central, Comer, Victory Christian and Alabama School for the Deaf (at Valley Head) will be making their season debuts.
Meanwhile, Munford and Pell City (at Calera) will be attempting to bounce back from Week 0 setbacks.
It promises to be a fund and interesting night of football.
Check back with The Daily Home's Web and Facebook pages later tonight for all the final scores from the local area.