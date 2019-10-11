It's Friday, it's October, so, of course, that means high school football in east central Alabama.
The slate in The Daily Home's coverage area is split this week, with five games last night and seven more tonight.
Thursday's results included Childersburg over Elmore County 44-22, Alabama School for the Deaf over Louisiana School for the Deaf 44-24, Donoho over TC Central 33-6, Thorsby over Fayetteville 42-14 and Winterboro over Appalachian 43-26.
Tonight's lineup features B.B. Comer at Pleasant Valley, Lincoln at Handley, Munford at Mortimer Jordan, Pell City at Clay-Chalkville, Ragland at Valley Head, Center Point at Sylacauga and Victory Christian at Spring Garden.
As always, we encourage you to check The Daily Home's Web and Facebook pages later tonight for all the scores. And in the meantime, enjoy all the sights and sounds of high school football!