Daily Home Scoreboard
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

It's Friday, it's October, so, of course, that means high school football in east central Alabama.

The slate in The Daily Home's coverage area is split this week, with five games last night and seven more tonight. 

Thursday's results included Childersburg over Elmore County 44-22, Alabama School for the Deaf over Louisiana School for the Deaf 44-24, Donoho over TC Central 33-6, Thorsby over Fayetteville 42-14 and Winterboro over Appalachian 43-26.

Tonight's lineup features B.B. Comer at Pleasant Valley, Lincoln at Handley, Munford at Mortimer Jordan, Pell City at Clay-Chalkville, Ragland at Valley Head, Center Point at Sylacauga and Victory Christian at Spring Garden.

As always, we encourage you to check The Daily Home's Web and Facebook pages later tonight for all the scores. And in the meantime, enjoy all the sights and sounds of high school football!

Contact Shane Dunaway via email at sdunaway@dailyhome.com or on Twitter @DailyHome_Shane.

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Week 7

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
THURSDAY
APPALACHIAN 26 WINTERBORO 43
ASD 44 LOUISIANA SD 24
ELMORE COUNTY 44 CHILDERSBURG 22
THORSBY 42 FAYETTEVILLE 14
DONOHO 33 TC CENTRAL 6
FRIDAY
B.B. COMER PLEASANT GROVE
LINCOLN HANDLEY
MUNFORD MORTIMER JORDAN
PELL CITY CLAY-CHALKVILLE
RAGLAND VALLEY HEAD
CENTER POINT SYLACAUGA
VICTORY CHRISTIAN SPRING GARDEN

Tags

Loading...
Loading...