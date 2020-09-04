DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Fayetteville, Talladega pick up victories

10:44 p.m. update: Fayetteville 14, Horseshoe Bend 2; Talladega 27, Beauregard 19
10:44 p.m. update: Fayetteville 14, Horseshoe Bend 2; Talladega 27, Beauregard 1710:39 p.m. update: Lanett 38, B.B. Comer 0; Reeltown 28, Childersburg 8; Crenshaw Christian 67, CVA 0; Leeds 21, Lincoln 14; Handley 38, Munford 28; Southside 22, Pell City 17; Wadley 39, TC Central 8; Winterboro 15, Ragland 13.
10:24 p.m. update: Central Clay County 27, Sylacauga 22
9:38 p.m. update: Victory Christian 12, Donoho 0
It's Friday night of Labor Day weekend, and you know what that mean's -- it's time for some football, high school style.
Tonight's schedule for The Daily Home's coverage area features 12 games. Kickoff at all sites is set for 7.
The schedule: B.B. Comer at Lanett, Childersburg at Reeltown, Crenshaw Christian at CVA, Horseshoe Bend at Fayetteville, Lincoln at Leeds, Munford at Handley, Pell City at Southside, Talladega at Beauregard, Wadley at Talladega County Central, Donoho at Victory Christian, Ragland at Winterboro and Central Clay County at Sylacauga.
