You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Sylacauga edges Leeds in high-scoring game

Daily Home Scoreboard
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

11:43 p.m. update: Sylacauga 33, Leeds 27

11:07 p.m. update: Woodland 20, Fayetteville 16

10:54 p.m. update: Valley Head 27, Ragland 14

10:51 p.m. update: Munford 21, Talladega 13

10:35 p.m. update: Southside-Gadsden 40, Lincoln 27

The 2020 high school football season kicks off tonight with seven games involving teams from The Daily Home's coverage area.

After seeing spring practice canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and having to adjust fall camp to adhere to safety guidelines, local teams are ready to take the field in hopes in getting in a complete season.

Unfortunately, the local schedule has already had its first cancellation as Vincent called off its game at Winterboro on Thursday night after some Vincent players tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Tonight's slate features an intracounty matchup as Talladega travels to Munford. Meanwhile, at Sylacauga, the Andrew Zow era will kickoff as Leeds visits the Aggies.

Other games involving area teams include Victory Christian at Sumition Christian, Ragland at Valley Head, Southside at Lincoln, Fayetteville at Woodland and CVA at Hooper Academy.

Check back here later tonight for all the scores.

Contact Shane Dunaway via email at sdunaway@dailyhome.com or on Twitter @DailyHome_Shane.

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Week Zero, 2020

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
CVA HOOPER ACADEMY
FAYETTEVILLE 16 WOODLAND 20
SOUTHSIDE 40 LINCOLN 27
TALLADEGA 13 MUNFORD 21
RAGLAND 14 VALLEY HEAD 27
LEEDS 27 SYLACAUGA 33
VICTORY CHRISTIAN SUMITION CHRISTIAN

Tags

Loading...
Loading...