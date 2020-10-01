You have permission to edit this article.
DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Fayetteville falls to Randolph County

Daily Home Scoreboard
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

10:10 p.m. update: Randolph County 41, Fayetteville 0

9:42 p.m. update: B.B. Comer 24, Horseshoe Bend 16; Cherokee County 28, Munford 26

9:28 p.m. update: Childersburg 42, Beulah 14

9:12 p.m. update: Winterboro 48, Talladega County Central 6

High school football kicks off 24 hours earlier than normal this week, with five games involving teams from the Daily Home's coverage area slated for tonight (Thursday, Oct. 1).

Tonight's matchups include Talladega County Central at Winterboro, Cherokee County at Munford, Randolph County at Fayetteville, B.B. Comer at Horseshoe Bend and Beulah at Childersburg.

Action continues Friday with Talladega at Central Clay County, Ragland at Donoho, Lincoln at Corner and Victory Christian at Ider.

Kickoff at all sites both days is set for 7 p.m.

Two games had to be canceled this week due to COVID concerns at Pell City ahd Elmore County. Arab will pick up a 1-0, forfeit victory over Pell City, while Sylacauga will pick up a 1-0, forfeit victory over Elmore County. 

Check back here later tonight for all of tonight's scores.

Contact Shane Dunaway via email at sdunaway@dailyhome.com or on Twitter @DailyHome_Shane.

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Week 6, 2020

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
THURSDAY
TC CENTRAL 6 WINTERORO 42
CHEROKEE COUNY 28 MUNFORD 26
RANDOLPH COUNTY 41 FAYETTEVILLE 0
B.B COMER 24 HORSESHOE BEND 16
BEULAH 14 CHILDERSBURG 42
FRIDAY
TALLADEGA CENTAL CLAY COUNTY
RAGLAND DONOHO
LINCOLN CORNER
VICTORY CHRISTIAN IDER
PELL CITY 0 ARAB 1 (forfeit)
ELMORE COUNTY 0 SYLACAUGA 1 (forfeit)

