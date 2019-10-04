UPDATED: A corrected score from Friday's action -- Fayetteville fell to LaFayette 57-20.
10:23 p.m. update: Here's the remainder of tonight's finals from The Daily Home's coverage area: Appalachian 20, Ragland 14; Pell City 45, Etowah 6; Fayetteville 28, LaFayette 14; Wellborn 56, B.B. Comer 26; Talladega 28, Leeds 20
9:49 p.m. update: History has been made as Victory Christian has picked up its first-ever win over Winterboro, 21-14. Also, Lincoln rolled over Holtville 48-13.
9:44 p.m. update: Munford 20, Moody 7
9:41 p.m. update: Spring Garden 44, Talladega County Central 0
9:37 p.m. update: Our first final of the night is in. Sylacauga has defeated St. Clair County 48-7.
Week 6 of the 2019 high school football season is here, and for most teams in The Daily Home's coverage area, that means a return to region play after a break from league action last Friday.
Among the games on tonight's docket is a Class 1A, Region 5 showdown between local teams that has Victory Christian traveling to Winterboro. Both squads enter the matchup riding two-game winning streaks.
Meanwhile, in 4A, Region 4, Lincoln will attempt to maintain a share of first place when Holtville comes to town. Talladega is a half game back of the lead in 4A, Region 4 and will attempt to keep pace in the playoff hunt when it visits Leeds.
In 5A, Region 5, Sylacauga, which finds itself one game behind the leaders, will travel to St. Clair County, while Munford, off to a 1-2 start in the region, will attempt to pull its league mark back to .500 when it plays host to Moody.
Other games on tonight's slate include Wellborn at B.B. Comer, LaFayette at Fayetteville, Etowah at Pell City, Ragland at Appalachian and Talladega County Central at Spring Garden.
Check The Daily Home's Web and Facebook pages later tonight for all the scores. And in the meantime, enjoy all the sights and sounds of Friday night high school football!