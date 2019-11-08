9:47 p.m. update: B.B. Comer has pulled off a No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed upset, winning at Fultondale 28-19. The remainder of tonight's finals: Pickens County 31, Victory Christian 14; Luverne 54, Fayetteville 7; Alexandria 10, Sylacauga 7.
9:41 p.m. update: Talladega has picked up the first football playoff win in its history. The Tigers survived a late Montevallo rally to win 20-18.
9:32 p.m. update: Our first final of the night is in. Lincoln has advanced to Round 2 with a 38-8 victory over Dallas County.
High school football's second season has arrived! Yes, it's playoff time. It's win or go home. Survive and advance. Now or never (or at least not until next year).
Six teams from The Daily Home's coverage area will participate in the postseason beginning tonight.
Five of the six had to travel in the opening round. The exception was Lincoln, which earned a first-round home game by winning the Class 4A, Region 4 championship. The Golden Bears will take on Dallas County.
Talladega, which finished third in the same region, will travel to Montevallo, which, interestingly enough, fell to Lincoln in the regular-season finale for both teams last week.
Meanwhile, Sylacauga, which closed third in 5A, Region 5, will attempt to pick up a road win at Alexandria.
B.B. Comer, the No. 4 seed from 3A, Region 6, will play at Fultondale, while Fayetteville will make the trip to Luverne. The Wolves were fourth in 2A, Region 4.
In 1A, Victory Christian will play at Pickens County after claiming the No. 4 seed in Region 4.
Kickoff at all sites is set for 7 p.m.
As always, we encourage you to check The Daily Home's Web and Facebook pages later tonight for all the scores. And in the meantime, enjoy all the sights and sounds of high school football!