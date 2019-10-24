10:02 p.m. update: Our last final of the night is in. B.B. Comer has kept its playoff hopes alive with a 68-13 win over Weaver.
9:48 p.m. update: Fayetteville has clinched a playoff berth with 14-12 victory over Vincent. In another game, Spring Garden downed Ragland 34-0.
9:42 p.m. update: Our first final of the night is in. Victory Christian has defeated Talladega County Central 35-0.
Week 9 of the 2019 high school football season is at hand in The Daily Home's coverage area, and with rain in the forecast for Friday, several teams decided to move their games to tonight (Thursday, Oct. 24).
Tonight's schedule includes B.B. Comer at Weaver, Ragland at Spring Garden, Vincent at Fayetteville and Victory Christian at Talladega County Central. Kickoff at all sites is set for 7 p.m.
Fayetteville's playoff chances come down to tonight's game. Win, and the Wolves are in. Lose, and they're out.
Comer is still in the playoff hunt but must win tonight and next week against Fayetteville, and get some outside help.
Victory Christian joins Comer in the category of "needing outside help," although its scenario is less complicated. Victory can advance with a win tonight and an Appalachian victory Donoho.
Ragland and TC Central have been eliminated from the postseason chase.
Friday's slate will feature Leeds at Childersburg, Lincoln at Elmore County, Talladega at Handley, Shades Valley at Pell City and Munford at Sylacauga.
As always, we encourage you to check The Daily Home's Web and Facebook pages later tonight and Friday night for all the scores. And in the meantime, enjoy all the sights and sounds of high school football!