10:22 p.m. update: High school football season in The Daily Home's coverage area is over for 2019. B.B. Comer fell to Geraldine 61-7, meaning no local squad will advance to the state quarterfinals.
Thanks for following the action on our online scoreboard each week during the season, and continue to follow local high school sports through the 2019-20 basketball season and beyond on our Web and Facebook pages, and in our print edition.
9:56 p.m. update: Andalusia 40, Lincoln 10
9:25 p.m. update: Our first final of the evening is in. UMS-Wright has defeated Talladega 31-6.
Three teams from The Daily Home's coverage area remain in the playoff chase entering Round 2 tonight.
Tonight's local slate includes a historic game at Mary Dumas Stadium as Talladega hosts a playoff game for the first time in school history. The Tigers, who earned their first-ever playoff win, 20-18 over Montevallo, last week, will face established state power UMS-Wright for a trip to the Class 4A state quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, in another 4A matchup, Lincoln will travel to Andalusia after defeating Dallas County 38-8 in the first round a week ago. The Golden Bears will be trying for their first quarterfinal berth since 2008.
Rounding out the night's slate is a 3A game at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga, where B.B. Comer hosts Geraldine. The Tigers pulled off a No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed upset last week, downing Fultondale 28-19. Comer will be trying for its first trip to the quarterfinals since 1995.
Kickoff at all sites is set for 7 p.m.
As always, we encourage you to check The Daily Home's Web and Facebook pages later tonight for all the scores. And in the meantime, enjoy all the sights and sounds of high school football!