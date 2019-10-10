10:09 p.m. update: Childersburg 44, Elmore County 22
9:58 p.m. update: Donoho 33, TC Central 6
9:54 p.m. update: Thorsby 42, Fayetteville 14
9:47 p.m. update: Our first final of the evening is in. Winterboro has defeated Appalachian 43-26.
Welcome to Week 7 of the 2019 high school football season, and in The Daily Home's coverage area, that means Thursday Night Football.
This week's local slate will be split, with five games tonight, followed by seven games Friday night.
Tonight's lineup includes Appalachian at Winterboro, Alabama School for the Deaf at Louisiana School for the Deaf, Elmore County at Childersburg, Thorsby at Fayetteville and Donoho at Talladega County Central.
Friday's schedule includes B.B. Comer at Pleasant Valley, Lincoln at Handley, Munford at Mortimer Jordan, Pell City at Clay-Chalkville, Ragland at Valley Head, Center Point at Sylacauga and Victory Christian at Spring Garden.
As always, we encourage you to check The Daily Home's Web and Facebook pages later tonight and Friday night for all the scores. And in the meantime, enjoy all the sights and sounds of high school football!