DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: B.B. Comer falls at Abbeville

Daily Home Scoreboard
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

10:45 p.m. update: Abbeville 56, B.B. Comer 34

9:58 p.m. update: Brillant 21, Ragland 14; Hubertville 35, Winterboro 13

The 2020 high school football season in Alabama reaches the second round of the playoffs tonight, and three area teams are still in contention for state crowns. 

All three local teams will travel tonight.

In Class 2A, B.B. Comer will play at Abbeville.  

In 1A, Winterboro will make the trip to Hubertville, and Ragland will play at Brilliant. 

Check back here later tonight to find out how the Tigers, Bulldogs and Purple Devils fared in their quest for berths in next week's state quarterfinals. 

Contact Shane Dunaway via email at sdunaway@dailyhome.com or on Twitter @DailyHome_Shane.

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Playoffs, Round 2

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
B.B. COMER 34 ABBEVILLE 56
WINTERBORO 13 HUBERTVILLE 35
RAGLAND 14 BRILLANT 21

