It's here! The wait is over! The cheerleaders and marching bands have practiced and practiced and are ready to do their thing. After after a summer of conditioning, weightlifting, 7-on-7s and training camp, the teams are ready to roll.
All the anticipation is about to come to an end. It's time for some high school football. Actually, Winterboro kicked things off in The Daily Home's coverage area with a 42-0 victory over Central Coosa on Thursday night.
Tonight, seven other area squads will start their 2019 seasons. Check back later this evening and every Friday night this fall for scoring updates, and enjoy the action!
DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Week Zero
|VISITOR
|SCORE
|HOME
|SCORE
|ASHVILLE
|XX
|RAGLAND
|XX
|CHILDERSBURG
|XX
|SHELBY COUNTY
|XX
|WOODLAND
|XX
|FAYETTEVILLE
|XX
|SYLACAUGA
|XX
|LEEDS
|XX
|LINCOLN
|XX
|SOUTHSIDE-GADSDEN
|XX
|MUNFORD
|XX
|OXFORD
|XX
|PELL CITY
|X
|FORT PAYNE
|XX
|WINTERBORO
|42
|CENTRAL COOSA
|0