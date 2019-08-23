Daily Home Scoreboard
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

It's here! The wait is over! The cheerleaders and marching bands have practiced and practiced and are ready to do their thing. After after a summer of conditioning, weightlifting, 7-on-7s and training camp, the teams are ready to roll.

All the anticipation is about to come to an end. It's time for some high school football. Actually, Winterboro kicked things off in The Daily Home's coverage area with a 42-0 victory over Central Coosa on Thursday night. 

Tonight, seven other area squads will start their 2019 seasons. Check back later this evening and every Friday night this fall for scoring updates, and enjoy the action! 

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Week Zero

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
ASHVILLE XX RAGLAND XX
CHILDERSBURG XX SHELBY COUNTY XX
WOODLAND XX FAYETTEVILLE XX
SYLACAUGA XX LEEDS XX
LINCOLN XX SOUTHSIDE-GADSDEN XX
MUNFORD XX OXFORD XX
PELL CITY X FORT PAYNE XX
WINTERBORO 42 CENTRAL COOSA 0

Contact Shane Dunaway via email at sdunaway@dailyhome.com or on Twitter @DailyHome_Shane.

