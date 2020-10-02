DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Action continues with 4 games tonight

Weclome to Friday, and Round 2 of this week's high school football action.
Round 1 unfolded last night with Childersburg, B.B. Comer and Winterboro picking up victories. Munford lost a heartbreaker to Cherokee County, while Talladega County Central and Fayetteville also suffered losses.
Action continues tonight with Talladega at Central Clay County, Ragland at Donoho, Lincoln at Corner and Victory Christian at Ider.
Kickoff at all sites is set for 7 p.m.
Two games had to be canceled this week due to COVID concerns at Pell City ahd Elmore County. Arab will pick up a 1-0, forfeit victory over Pell City, while Sylacauga will pick up a 1-0, forfeit victory over Elmore County.
Check back here later tonight for all of tonight's scores.