You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: 8 games on tap for Week 1 action tonight.

Daily Home Scoreboard
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Friday night has arrived, which means its time for another round of high school football.

This week, which is Week 1 on the AHSAA calendar, features eight games involving local teams, with the headliner set for Lincoln, where Sylacauga will visit. 

Other matchups include CVA at Pickens Academy, Fultondale at Munford, Pell City at Leeds, Talladega at Saks, Talladega County Central at Autaugaville, Horseshoe Bend at Victory Christian, and Winterboro at Loachapoka.

A ninth game, Ragland at Gaylesville, had to be canceled after two Gaylesville players tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Trojans to cancel their next three games. 

This week's local action actually began Thursday night, when B.B. Comer downed Childersburg 30-6 in the Tiger Bowl.

Check back here later tonight for all of tonight's scores.

Contact Shane Dunaway via email at sdunaway@dailyhome.com or on Twitter @DailyHome_Shane.

DAILY HOME SCOREBOARD: Week 1, 2020

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE
CVA PICKENS ACADEMY
SYLACAUGA LINCOLN
FULTONDALE MUNFORD
PELL CITY LEEDS
TALLADEGA SAKS
TC CENTRAL AUTAUGAVILLE
HORSESHOE BEND VICTORY CHRISTIAN
WINTERBORO LOAPOKAACH
THURSDAY
CHILDERSBURG 6 B.B. COMER 30

Tags

Loading...
Loading...