Criminal jury trials expected to resume in Talladega County on Oct. 5 (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Criminal jury trials scheduled to begin in two weeks have been canceled, with trials expected to resume in Talladega County on Oct. 5.
According to an order issued by Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, “It is not in the best interest of judicial building employees, attorneys of record, parties, trial witnesses, security, prospective jurors and the families of prospective jurors to proceed with the Sept. 14 jury term” based on the number of cases resolved in recent months compared with the number pending.
“Accordingly, the Sept. 14 jury trial term is hereby canceled.”
All of the cases that might have been called in September have been moved to Oct. 5. After that, regularly scheduled jury trials are expected to resume Dec. 7.
The safety measures put into place early on in the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in place, Woodruff said. Criminal initial appearance hearings will continue to be held via closed circuit television on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. with that day’s duty judge.
Courtrooms will continue with limited capacity enforced by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, and judges are encouraged to keep using staggered docket times for other court appearances.
Non-jury matters may be handled by telephone, video, teleconferencing or other means at the judge’s discretion. Lawyers wishing to resolve their cases are also encouraged to request stand-alone settings rather than having their cases set on a larger docket.
“Safety measures, including, but not limited to, the use of non-touch thermometers, mandatory masks, hand sanitizing stations, social distancing enforcement, plexiglass partitions and the daily use of sanitation foggers shall remain in place,” Woodruff’s order said.
Although not listed in the order, Woodruff also said he is asking that business in the judicial building be scheduled before 3:30 p.m. whenever possible to allow time for thorough sanitation. Matters that continue past 3:30 will be allowed to conclude. Eight hand sanitizing stations have been set up in the building, including at both entrances.
In a letter to members of the Talladega County Bar Association, Woodruff wrote, “This provides a great opportunity to address a much bigger picture. A meeting was held … for all judicial building employees. In that meeting, I stressed and will now stress again, that it is paramount that we understand and treat each other openly and honestly in these challenging times.
“Having COVID is not a social stigma, and we cannot and will not treat it as one in this building. In this context, we must treat it similar to the flu in terms of notifying our fellow staff, lawyers, clients and those in our inner circle.
“When we have the flu, we say ‘bless their heart,’ ask if we can do anything to help them, continue your cases and perhaps send an encouraging email, phone call or text.
“We all acknowledge it is a difficult challenge to balance one’s privacy at times. It is not difficult, however, when the failure to disclose and/or take proper steps leads to endangering unsuspecting lives of those around you. We have worked extremely hard and (spent) countless hours critically thinking in terms of how to make this building safe for all employees, lawyers, clients and others who need our services.”