The Talladega Ranger District of the Talladega National Forest started a prescribed burn of 2,400 acres of forestry Wednesday, in an effort to prevent uncontrollable wildfires from occurring during the summer months.
More fires are planned through the season, which may lead to smoke settling on roadways as air cools and wind slows, before blowing away. Rangers with the service advised cautious driving in and near smoky areas.
“There should be some residual smoke but not a whole lot,” said Gloria Nielsen, district ranger for the Talladega District of the National Forest. “Of course nearby roads will probably see some smoke and the wind when will carry some of it.”
Smoke from Wednesday’s burn may have been visible in Oxford, Talladega and areas surrounding the forest, according to the service. The section of the forest that crews set alight Wednesday was about 12 miles east of Talladega, and 9 miles south of Oxford, according to a news release announcing the burn.
District Ranger Karen McKenzie of the forest’s Shoal Creek District, which stretches from about Interstate 20 to the northeast of Piedmont, in December said that there are a lot of benefits from prescribed burnings, like reducing the likelihood of uncontrolled wildfires, and eliminating underbrush that grows alongside trees, which can help wildlife like deer and woodpeckers.