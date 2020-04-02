County Probate Office in Sylacauga closed; probate judge in self-quarantine

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Sylacauga branch of the Talladega County Probate Office has been closed after an employee exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, and Probate Judge Randy Jinks said he is in self-quarantine pending that employee’s test results.
“Since I was in contact with the employee the day before they became ill, I am going to self-quarantine until I receive the results of the employee’s test,” Jinks said in a statement. “Because 45 percent of my staff is out for sickness and other unrelated reasons, I am being forced to close the Sylacauga office until further notice.”
The Talladega office will still be running with a skeleton staff, he said.
“Anyone in Sylacauga that has business with the Probate Office may call 256-362-4175,” he said. “The courthouse is still closed to the public by order of the County Commission.”
Jinks said he was acting out of an abundance of caution, adding the employee has had allergy problems, and he was hoping that was all it was.
“I went to Talladega to inform the commission, but I had on a mask and was wearing gloves,” he said. “There was no personal contact, and I feel great. I’m confident that I’m fine. But, we’re encouraged to be on the safe side, so for the benefit and safety of the employees, I’m staying home until the sick employee gets their test results.”
Jinks said he will continue to direct the office by phone and email to the extent possible and “will most likely be handling some hearings by way of conference call.”
“These are scary times,” he added. “We have to use caution if we expect to survive it.”