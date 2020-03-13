CORONAVIRUS NOTEBOOK: April in Talladega still on, for now; Jinks preparing for runoff election (free content)

TALLADGEA -- April in Talladega Committee Chairman Frank Thomas said there are no plans to change anything about the annual pilgrimage through historic homes, at least as of Thursday afternoon.
“I haven’t met with the full committee, but this is not a single gathering like they are warning about,” he said. “I haven’t talked with any of the homeowners yet, but we’ve still got time to re-evaluate if we need to. The event is still a month out.”
Runoff election March 31
There is also a runoff election March 31 that will likely involve large numbers of people in an enclosed space.
Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks said the polling places will be supplied with hand sanitizer, but even so, at least one poll worker has said she will not be available to work the runoff due to coronavirus concerns.
“I wish they didn’t have the primary and runoff in the middle of flu season, but they do,” Jinks said.
There will also be eight municipal elections in Talladega County this summer.
Heritage Hall event canceled
Heritage Hall Museum Director Valerie White issued a press release Friday announcing “unfortunately, the reception and award ceremony planned for next Tuesday, March 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. for the Helen Keller Art Show is canceled. (Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind) has extended spring break starting after noon (Friday, March 13), given (possible) exposure by a student to the (COVID-19). Please help me get the word out, share with anyone you know who may have been planning to come. The exhibit is up and you are welcome to come visit anytime during our regular hours (Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. - 4.p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 2.p.m.)”
Talladega Health and Rehab takes precautions
The virus is particularly dangerous to older people and people with pre-existing conditions, meaning nursing homes are areas of particular concern.
Talladega Health and Rehab Administrator Suellen Tobler said her facility is following the existing protocols and limiting visits with residents during the outbreak.
“Resident safety is our top priority every day,” she said. “We follow all the guidelines for infection control and prevention recommended by the American Health Care Association, as well as all the recommendations from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). We keep all the emergency supplies on an ongoing basis to handle any emergency or global pandemic.”
The staff is also implementing some changes.
“We are asking families and visitors to make only essential visits and we are taking precautions with the vendors bringing in supplies,” Tobler said. “We need people to be aware of how fragile our residents are. People out in the community may be able to fight the virus, but some of the people here can’t. So we’re encouraging people to visit by phone, or to use Skype or FaceTime, or find other ways to visit.”
When a visit has to be in person for whatever reason, visitors are screened first.
“We take their temperature, ask them about any recent travel and ask if they have been showing any symptoms,” Tobler said. “Even the vendors and food trucks that come in are being screened. We are having some deliveries made to other buildings on the property, not to resident areas. We are also encouraging hand washing and encouraging our staff members to disinfect their laundry.”