SYLACAUGA -- The Coosa Valley Medical Center Foundation is sponsoring a Heart & Sole Run on Feb. 23 to benefit the cardiac and pulmonary program at the hospital.
There will be a 5K run and a 1-mile fun run. The registration fee for the 5K is $25. The fee for the fun run is $20.
Registration will start at 8 a.m. at the Professional Office Building by the hospital. The race will begin at 9.
You may register online at https://www.eventbrite.com. Search for events in Sylacauga this month on the site’s home page to find the page for the Heart & Sole run, and click on “tickets” to register after reaching that page.
You can also register by calling 256-401-4070.