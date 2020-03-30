Coosa Valley Medical Center announces guidelines for COVID-19 testing

SYLACAUGA -- Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga announced Monday its guidelines for testing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Glenn Sisk, hospital president and CEO, released an official statement via email.
“Coosa Valley Medical Center is actively testing patients presenting to our Emergency Department or as inpatients that have active symptoms associated with COVID-19,” he said. “These symptoms are similar in nature to those of flu. CVMC made a decision not to actively test outpatients primarily predicated on two concerns.
“First, people are encouraged to remain home as much as possible in order to limit the risk of spread and exposure. Secondly, we are working to preserve Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), to be used for those patients who have tested positively or are otherwise actively symptomatic for the virus.
“Members of the CVMC medical staff, along with our clinical support team, remain squarely focused on this approach and stand ready to address any health care concern that might arise.”
Those seeking testing locations may call the Alabama COVID-19 24/7 Hotline at 1-888-264-2256 for testing locations and hours of operation.