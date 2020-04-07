Coosa Valley Emergency Department launches telemedicine program

SYLACAUGA -- The Coosa Valley Emergency Department in Sylacauga now offers daily telemedicine visits to patients from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
The department launched the service Monday. Patients can interact with a health care provider using the internet and their own smartphone, tablet or computer off-campus.
According to information provided by Coosa Valley Medical Center Community Outreach/Marketing Coordinator Lindsay Johns, health care providers can treat a number of ailments, including allergies and sinus issues, cold and flu, joint aches, pink eye, nausea and vomiting. Claims will be billed to the patient’s insurance carrier from the facility and from the provider, and payment is required at the time of visit.
Prescriptions are not guaranteed to be provided through this service, and no narcotics will be prescribed.
Individuals in need of an appointment through this method may call 256-401-4073. Once the department staff verifies a telemedicine visit is appropriate for a patient, the staff will arrange a time slot with a provider.
Patients who do not meet telemedicine requirements will be advised to visit the emergency room for further information.
Coosa Valley Emergency Department is at 315 W. Hickory St.