Coosa Valley Electric extends suspension of power cutoffs until May 13

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Due to ongoing effects of COVID-19, the Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative has extended until May 13 its suspension of cutoffs for nonpayment and is continuing to waive late fees

CVEC made the announcement via its website.

Customers are urged to continue making payments if they can and are reminded they will be responsible for the electricity they have used. The co-op said it would reassess the situation May 13.

CVEC serves around 17,000 people in Talladega, St. Clair, Shelby, Clay, Etowah and Calhoun counties.

 

