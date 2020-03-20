Coosa Valley Electric, Alabama Power will offer payment options post-coronavirus

PELL CITY -- Local power companies have offered more clarification on how bill payment will work after the end of the coronavirus crisis.
Both Alabama Power and Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative have announced they will suspend cutting off power for customers affected by COVID-19 during the crisis.
Some customers still had questions, however, so both companies have clarified their policies.
Jon Cullimore, manager of marketing and member services for CVEC, said the co-op plans to give its members options.
He said those options include the ability to pay their bill over time or all at once. Cullimore said this also includes the co-op’s members who use the SmartPay system.
He said that system usually handles all aspects of a consumer's power service automatically, but due to the crisis, the ability for the system to disconnect people has been removed.
Cullimore also said options offered to other customers will still apply to SmartPay customers, as it has already had that ability built in.
“We have some functionality in that system called Debt Recovery,” Cullimore said.
He said with that system, customers could always pay their balance over time, and that function will remain part of the system.
Michael Sznajderman, coordinator of media relations at Alabama Power, said the company is committed to working with its customers but added customers should be communicating with Alabama Power about their bill.
“We do encourage everybody with difficulty (paying) to call us,” he said.
Sznajderman said Alabama Power has several options for customers on paying their bill and is ready to help customers find the best option for their specific situation.
Both companies also addressed the issue of public access to their offices.
Cullimore said lobbies for all of CVEC are closed, but drive-thru and phone operations remain open.
Sznajderman said while he was not aware of any order closing all Alabama Power offices, some are likely closed. He stressed phone operations would continue, and the company's alternate payment locations should remain open.
Alabama Power allows customers to pay their bill at certain other businesses, such as some Dollar Generals and Walmarts.
Sznajderman said these services should remain open and should not have a fee associated with them beyond the amount on a customer’s bill.