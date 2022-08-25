Cook family asks public for help: 'People tell me things, but a tip is no good if you don’t go to the police'

TALLADEGA — The family of murder victim Kelis Brenae Cook issued a public appeal Thursday morning for information that could help bring the 19-year-old’s killer to justice.
According to Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas, Cook was fatally shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle on the 400 block of Brignoli Street at about 9 p.m. July 28. A 30-year-old male was also injured, although his injuries were not life threatening. As of Thursday, police have not been able to identify a suspect in the case.
“We are still running down leads, but we are also appealing to the public, begging them to come forward. Anyone who may have seen any part of this crime, or who has video or any other evidence, please call us,” Thomas said.
Cook’s mother, Mozelle Warford, said she only wanted “justice for my baby. She was a beautiful child. Talladega knows me. I can’t understand how they can look at my face as a grieving mother and not want to help. People tell me things, but a tip is no good if you don’t go to the police.”
Cook’s funeral was Aug. 6, the day before she would have turned 20.
“She wanted to live,” Warford said. “I don’t, but I live for her now. If you all know something, say it. I don’t want another mother to have to go through what I’m going through. This has shattered my family. We’re all in therapy, and I’m still afraid to go outside.”
Cook’s grandmother, Cynthia Stockdale, said the family “just wanted justice for Kelis. She did nothing wrong. I don’t understand why my grandbaby was taken from me.”
Cook was likely killed simply because she was in the wrong place at the wrong time, according to the family and investigators.
“She always went out to eat with her friends at night, then she came home,” Warford said. “She worked at Walmart and she was starting a new business. We are planning to carry on that new business for her, but we just can’t right now. People call me and tell me what they think happened. I have a Facebook page under my name, with my child’s picture, and people post on there. But we need the police to know, we need you all.
"She was a young, thriving 19-year-old. She knew nothing of the street. … She turned her back, and now I’m afraid to turn my back. I can’t go back to work, I can’t do anything. I want justice for her, and I want her name to be alive. If people can tell me things, they can tell the police things. They inbox me, they call me on the phone as I mourn and grieve. I go through it every day. Please, tell the police. I try to treat people the best I can. I go to sleep, I wake up and I grieve. If this was your child, would you want the sleepless nights? Would you want to scream at the top of your lungs? Would you want your momma and daddy to tell you not to kill yourself. Would you like that? I think you would not?”
Warfield and Stockdale were the only two family members who spoke Thursday, but they were surrounded by other members of Cook’s family, including her father and siblings.
According to her obituary, Cook graduated from Talladega High School in 2020 and attended House of Prayer COOLJC. She had earned degrees as a medical assistant and in medical billing and coding from Jefferson State, and had opened several small businesses in Talladega. She was described as living a life “serving God, going to school, working and striving hard to be the best that she could be. She was the true definition of a loving and caring daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, always willing to help and assist when needed.”
Thomas asked that anyone with information on this incident contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.
You may also contact CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the p3-tips app. Make sure to leave a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You do not have to identify yourself or leave any personal information.
CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.