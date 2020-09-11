Community cleanups scheduled for next 3 Saturdays (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Commissioners Kelvin Cunningham and Greg Atkinson have announced a series of community cleanups.
Cunningahm will have a community cleanup Saturday, Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Talladega County Central High School, 5104 Howell Cove Road.
Atkinson will have a community cleanup Saturday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Walco community, east of the Walco Handi Mart in Sylacauga.
Cunningham will have a community cleanup Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Winterboro Volunteer Fire Department at the intersection of Bullocks Ferry Road and Highway 21.