Community, church calendar: Check out local events

COMMUNITY CALENDAR
MONDAY, OCT. 10
—The Talladega Chapter #4242 A.A.R.P will meet Monday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. Members are encouraged to bring a friend to possibly become a member. Charles Montgomery, Samaritan House will come and tell us about the new things happening at this facility and future plans (needs and help). The chapter will host a SMART DRIVER CLASS on Monday, Nov. 14, at 132 North Court Street. Due to COVID the chapter did not have a class. The instructor will be Shirley DuPont who has instructed the Talladega class several times and is very good. The cost for the class is $25 non AARP members and $20 for AARP members. Taking the class is good for three years. Bring your AARP card or ID; save the receipt and when you pay your car insurance most agencies will allow 10 percent to 15 percent off on your car insurance. It is so important for those of us that are 50 years plus to be informed on new changes in laws especially in our state. The class runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but we are usually out before four. There will be a break for lunch and snacks and etc. will be provided for attendees.
—The Talladega County Board of Education will hold a board meeting at 1 p.m. at the central office, 106 South Street West in Talladega.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
—Lincoln High School Class of 1980 Planning Committee will host a Gospel singing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.followed by R&B music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Anniston Meeting Center, 1615 Noble Street. Dinner will be served. Come out and enjoy an evening of excitement and fun with us. For more information, call Daphne Williams at 706-766-4179, Catherine Elston at 256-375-9840 or Johnny Fomby at 256-591-2501.
—The Third Saturday Trade Day in Millerville at Bibb Graves Community Center will be Saturday, Oct. 15 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shops will be open inside to buy toys, clothes, books, flowers, dishes, desks, tools, jewelry, collectibles and more. Free outdoor vendor setup. Setup for vendors, yard-sale items, arts and crafts, and swap meet items. Park and sale-designed area for Cars, Pickups, SUVs, boats, motorcycles, tractors, four-wheelers, campers, RVs, trailers and vehicles of all types. For more information, call 205-317-7798. Snacks, hotdogs and soft drinks available.
—The Kingsville Corvette Club will have a car show Saturday, Oct. 15, at Kelly Spring Baptist Church Park at 351 Curry Station Road in Munford. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All cars and trucks are welcome. The cost is $20 a vehicle. There will be no 50/50 draw.
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
—The Talladega Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Armstrong-Osborne Library on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. According to the public notice, the purpose of the hearing is to receive public comments concerning the city’s comprehensive plan update. The comprehensive plan is a general guide for the formulation of public policy and for directing future zoning, land use and development decisions. Representatives from the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission” will be present to address any questions or concerns. The meeting is open to the public, and interested parties are encouraged to attend and bring a friend. For more information, contact City Clerk Joanna Medlin at 256-362-8186.
MONDAY, OCT. 24
—The Talladega County Board of Education will hold a work session at 3:00 p.m. and a board meeting at 4 p.m. at the central office, 106 South Street West in Talladega.
—Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will speak to the St. Clair Victims of Crime and Leniency Chapter on Monday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City. The public is also welcome to attend
CHURCH CALENDAR
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
—Central Baptist Church at 126 Spring Street North in Talladega will be giving out food from our Food Pantry on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9-11 a.m. city of Talladega residents only, as long as food lasts. Come to the back parking lot on West Street where we will have a form you will need to fill out. (Form is good for one year. If you previously filled out a form you will not need to do another one for a year.) You may get food only once every three months.
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
—First Baptist Church of Sylacauga invites you to join in celebrating its most extensive capital improvement project in the past 35 years Sunday, Oct. 16. The church is excited to share with the community what God has done and hope you will join for this special day of praise and thanksgiving to Him with a special service at 10 a.m. Following the service, there will be a church-wide potluck lunch in the gymnasium at noon. For those who have other obligations on Sunday mornings, the church invites you to tour the new spaces during an open house from 1-2 p.m.
—Central Baptist Church located at 126 Spring Street North in Talladega will have a homecoming anniversary service Sunday, Oct. 16, celebrating 117 years, beginning at 11 a.m. A meal will follow immediately after the service in the fellowship hall. The phone number is 256-362-4836. Pastor is Bro. Ricky Clark.
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
—Hepzibah Baptist Church will present Young At Heart at 10:30 a.m. in the church Christian Life Center Parlor. This month the guest will be Pastor Cal McIntire and his dog Bean of Mount Olive Baptist Church. In addition to being an inspirational pastor, Dr. McIntire is a gifted musician and dog trainer. He will also bring us up to date on the Samaritan House in Talladega. Afterward, there will be lunch and fellowship in the Christian Life Center. All are welcome. Bring your favorite dish and join.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
—Fall festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join for a day filled with food and fun for the whole family, hay rides and bouncy house, games and crafts for the whole family absolutely free. Evening Star Baptist Church 260 Evening Star Road off the Logan Martin Dam Road in Vincent. For more information, call Bro. Chase Chase at 470-234-1087.
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
—Word of Faith Church presents "The Bad Boys of the Bible" on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. The chuch is located at 34 Coosa County Road 39 in Sylacauga. The pastors are Eddie and Anita G. Crowe. The cast includes Min. Wesley Haley (Adam), Min Larry Banks (Cain), Min. Tony Stone (Abraham), Deason Edward McGhee (Lot), Elder Marvin Moten III (Jacob), Bro. David Boleware (King Saul) and Rev. Dwight O. Hicks III (Lucifer). Singing artists will be Ray Holland and New Boyz of Triumph. Praid and worship: Shiloh Male Choir.
TUESDAY, NOV. 1
—Beginning Nov. 1 and going through the holidays, the Joymaker Circle of Wesley Chapel Church at 820 West Park Street in Sylacauga will be selling the following: 1 pound, 16 ounce bags of pecan pieces; 1 pound, 16 ounce bags of pecan halves; and 7 ounce bottles of Happy Home flavoring (vanilla, clear vanilla, lemon, butter nut, and many more flavors). The pecans are fresh from South Georgia and cost $12 a bag, while the flavoring cost $4 a bottle. You may contact Bobbie Kinser at 205-217-6733 if you are interested in purchasing any of these items. If no one answers, please call again. The pecans will be sold November, December and January, but the flavoring will be sold all year. A part of the proceeds from this sale goes to feed the hungry in our community. Thanks to all of you that have supported us through the years, and we look forward to serving you again.