Community, church calendar: Check out local events

COMMUNITY CALENDAR
MONDAY, OCT. 24
—The Talladega County Board of Education will hold a work session at 3 p.m. and a board meeting at 4 p.m. at the central office, 106 South Street West in Talladega.
—Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will speak to the St. Clair Victims of Crime and Leniency Chapter on Monday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City. The public is also welcome to attend.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
—The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Coosa Valley Medical Center, Santa Magic Studios, and Walmart to host a Breast Cancer Survivors Reception on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the J. Craig Smith Community Center starting at 6 p.m. This reception is completely free and will feature catered hors d'oeuvres from Hickory Street Cafe. Survivors can participate in a pumpkin decorating contest sponsored by Walmart with prizes from CVMC, The Mercantile, and Magnolias Gift Shop. There will also be a photobooth and pictures with Santa in his hot pink suit. The event will be a laid back, fun reception in celebration of those who have won their battle with cancer. Dress is casual. Although the event is free, Parks and Recreation does ask that attendees register online at Sylacauga.recdesk.com so that we can have a head count and prepare accordingly. Survivors are invited to bring their caregivers to celebrate with them. To stay up to date with the latest events, be sure to follow on Facebook (Sylacauga Parks and Recreation) and Twitter (@SylacaugaParksandRecreation). Visit sylacauga.recdesk.com for more information regarding the many programs offered.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
—Halloween Bingo will be Saturday, Oct. 29, at Bibb Graves Community Center in Millerville from 5-8 p.m. Food will be available: BBG sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, drinks. Door prizes. Treat Buckets/bags for children 12 and under. Adult costume contest. Children’s costume contest. Photo booth. Bingo!
MONDAY, OCT. 31
—The Armstrong Osborne Library will host trick-or-treating on Halloween Day, Monday, Oct. 31, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Children are invited to wear their costumes and scary faces. Bags, candy and prizes will be included. For more information, call the library at 256-362-4251.
—A.B. Geter Order of Eastern Star Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Glenn City community of Pell City. Costumed children of all ages invited. Locations include New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church parking lot, First Baptist Church South parking lot, Voices (corner of 16th Street and 7th Avenue South), Earnest White Community Center, Rocky Zion Missionary Baptist Church parking lot, Glenn City Park and Throttle Kings Motorcycle Club, Duran South parking lot.
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
—Talladega County Retired Educators” Association will meet Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. at Plank Road Station in Winterboro. Valerie White, Director Heritage Hall Museum will present the program enlightening members on “Opportunities of Art” for youth and adults in the community.
—The Writer's Guild of Talladega will hold the Thursday, Nov. 3, meeting at 1:30 p.m. Central time and 2:30 p.m. EST. This will be a Zoom meeting. Connect using meeting ID: 626 319 3054, then enter Passcode: maXAr8. Prepare a 1-2 page story to share during the meeting using the following prompts: "What Makes Me Feel Safe?"; "Good People Do Good Things”; "What Is Your Super Power?"
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
—Pell City Gateway Community Garden is holding a fall fundraiser “Flavors of Fall” at the garden, 3705 Mays Bend Road, on Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m. The organization is raffling off chances to win a freezer and half a processed grass fed cow. Raffle tickets are $20 each. The drawing will be held during the “Flavors of Fall” fundraising event. The freezer and the beef will be delivered the following week. Tickets can be purchased from community garden members or from Lisa at Trammel Harper & Williams next to the Pell City Coffee Company. Only 300 tickets will be sold and less than 100 remain. Winner need not be present to be eligible. Message us if you have any questions or if you would like to purchase tickets at pellcitygatewaygarden@gmail.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, NOV. 5-6
—A swap meet will be in Lineville at 89545 Alabama Highway 9 on Saturday, Nov. 5, and a charity car show will be at the same location Sunday, Nov. 6. In 2021, the Clay County Car Show raised $40,000 for the Shrine Children’s Hospital in Greenville, S.C. These proceeds were presented to the Hospital adding to the total of $780,000 raised and donated for the kids over the past thirty-four years. Children from the Heflin, Barfield and Lineville areas are benefiting from the services provided, regardless of their ability to pay, by the network of Shrine hospitals for children. Adult admission is two for $5 or one for $3. Children under the age of 15 are free. Show car admission is $25 a car.
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
—The 2022 Sylacauga Veterans Day parade will be Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. in downtown Sylacauga. The sponsors will be Radney-Smith Funeral Home and Southern States Bank. The parade will be in recognition of those who have selflessly committed to serve our country in military service. If you, your business, church, civic or school group are interested in participating in the parade, you can register with the parade committee. There is no fee to participate in this parade. Contact Lisa Garrett at (256) 245-1616 or Radney-Smith Funeral Home at lisa.kiser@dignitymemorial.com.
MONDAY, NOV. 14
—Talladega Chapter #4242 A.A.R.P. will meet Monday, Nov. 14, at 8:30 a.m. at 132 North Court Street (Talladega County Extension/Community Action Building) for the DRIVER SAFETY CLASS the chapter is sponsoring. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the class starting around 9 a.m. Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non- members. Upon completion of the course you may be eligible to receive an auto insurance discount consulting with your agent.
CHURCH CALENDAR
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
—Word of Faith Church presents "The Bad Boys of the Bible" on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. The church is located at 34 Coosa County Road 39 in Sylacauga. The pastors are Eddie and Anita G. Crowe. The cast includes Min. Wesley Haley (Adam), Min Larry Banks (Cain), Min. Tony Stone (Abraham), Deason Edward McGhee (Lot), Elder Marvin Moten III (Jacob), Bro. David Boleware (King Saul) and Rev. Dwight O. Hicks III (Lucifer). Singing artists will be Ray Holland and New Boyz of Triumph. Praid and worship: Shiloh Male Choir.
TUESDAY, NOV. 1
—Beginning Nov. 1 and going through the holidays, the Joymaker Circle of Wesley Chapel Church at 820 West Park Street in Sylacauga will be selling the following: 1 pound, 16 ounce bags of pecan pieces; 1 pound, 16 ounce bags of pecan halves; and 7 ounce bottles of Happy Home flavoring (vanilla, clear vanilla, lemon, butter nut, and many more flavors). The pecans are fresh from South Georgia and cost $12 a bag, while the flavoring cost $4 a bottle. You may contact Bobbie Kinser at 205-217-6733 if you are interested in purchasing any of these items. If no one answers, please call again. The pecans will be sold November, December and January, but the flavoring will be sold all year. A part of the proceeds from this sale goes to feed the hungry in our community. Thanks to all of you that have supported us through the years, and we look forward to serving you again.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
—The Mylon Hayes Family will be in concert at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1425 Mt. Moriah Road in Pell City on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m.. No admission charged. Come for this special evening of music.