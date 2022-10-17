Community, church calendar: Check out local events

We're pleased to have any Community and Church Calendar items you are able to submit. It works best if they're in written form because that reduces the chance for mistakes slipping through on our end. That allows us to simply copy and paste the important names, dates, times and phone numbers just as you've submitted them. It's best to email announcements to Newsdailyhome@gmail.com, although you can drop them off to our office at 598 Fort Lashley Avenue in Talladega, if that's how you need to do it. The more immediate calendar items will appear first, with later dates appearing as space permits.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
—On Wednesday, Oct. 19, at noon, the Pell City Library will welcome guest musicians, Chambless and Muse, for a concert of Celtic music. The event is free and all are welcome.
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
—The Talladega Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Armstrong-Osborne Library on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. According to the public notice, the purpose of the hearing is to receive public comments concerning the city’s comprehensive plan update. The comprehensive plan is a general guide for the formulation of public policy and for directing future zoning, land use and development decisions. Representatives from the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission” will be present to address any questions or concerns. The meeting is open to the public, and interested parties are encouraged to attend and bring a friend. For more information, contact City Clerk Joanna Medlin at 256-362-8186.
—Ironaton Circle on the Hill will meet Thursday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. at Ironaton United Methodist Church. Members are asked to bring items for “pick-me-up” bags to be taken to people; bring a dish for lunch at the church.
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
—The St. Clair County Democrats will hold their annual fall picnic Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1-4 p.m. — or as long as we’re having a good time and the food lasts. You can find us at our usual place at Pavilion 1 at Lakeside Park, beside/behind the Pell City Civic Center. Please come and join for food, fun and festivity, and bring a friend with you. Everyone is invited, and we are looking forward to seeing all our like-minded Democrats after our long Covid hiatus, as well as anyone who is interested in participating in good food and engaging conversation. For more information, contact Sherry Kuntz at mmkuntz@centurytel.net.
MONDAY, OCT. 24
—The Talladega County Board of Education will hold a work session at 3:00 p.m. and a board meeting at 4 p.m. at the central office, 106 South Street West in Talladega.
—Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will speak to the St. Clair Victims of Crime and Leniency Chapter on Monday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City. The public is also welcome to attend.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
—The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Coosa Valley Medical Center, Santa Magic Studios, and Walmart to host a Breast Cancer Survivors Reception on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the J. Craig Smith Community Center starting at 6 p.m. This reception is completely free and will feature catered hors d'oeuvres from Hickory Street Cafe. Survivors can participate in a pumpkin decorating contest sponsored by Walmart with prizes from CVMC, The Mercantile, and Magnolias Gift Shop. There will also be a photobooth and pictures with Santa in his hot pink suit. The event will be a laid back, fun reception in celebration of those who have won their battle with cancer. Dress is casual. Although the event is free, Parks and Recreation does ask that attendees register online at Sylacauga.recdesk.com so that we can have a head count and prepare accordingly. Survivors are invited to bring their caregivers to celebrate with them. To stay up to date with the latest events, be sure to follow on Facebook (Sylacauga Parks and Recreation) and Twitter (@SylacaugaParksandRecreation). Visit sylacauga.recdesk.com for more information regarding the many programs offered.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
—Halloween Bingo will be Saturday, Oct. 29, at Bibb Graves Community Center in Millerville from 5-8 p.m. Food will be available: BBG sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, drinks. Door prizes. Treat Buckets/bags for children 12 and under. Adult costume contest. Children’s costume contest. Photo booth. Bingo!
MONDAY, OCT. 31
—A.B. Geter Order of Eastern Star Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Glenn City community of Pell City. Costumed children of all ages invited. Locations include New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church parking lot, First Baptist Church South parking lot, Voices (corner of 16th Street and 7th Avenue South), Earnest White Community Center, Rocky Zion Missionary Baptist Church parking lot, Glenn City Park and Throttle Kings Motorcycle Club, Duran South parking lot.
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
—Talladega County Retired Educators” Association will meet Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. at Plank Road Station in Winterboro. Valerie White, Director Heritage Hall Museum will present the program enlightening members on “Opportunities of Art” for youth and adults in the community.
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
—Pell City Gateway Community Garden is holding a fall fundraiser “Flavors of Fall” at the garden, 3705 Mays Bend Road, on Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m. The organization is raffling off chances to win a freezer and half a processed grass fed cow. Raffle tickets are $20 each. The drawing will be held during the “Flavors of Fall” fundraising event. The freezer and the beef will be delivered the following week. Tickets can be purchased from community garden members or from Lisa at Trammel Harper & Williams next to the Pell City Coffee Company. Only 300 tickets will be sold and less than 100 remain. Winner need not be present to be eligible. Message us if you have any questions or if you would like to purchase tickets at pellcitygatewaygarden@gmail.com
MONDAY, NOV. 14
—Talladega Chapter #4242 A.A.R.P. will meet Monday, Nov. 14, at 8:30 a.m. at 132 North Court Street (Talladega County Extension/Community Action Building) for the DRIVER SAFETY CLASS the chapter is sponsoring. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the class starting around 9 a.m. Cost is $20 AARP members and $25 for non- members. Upon completion of the course you may be eligible to receive an auto insurance discount consulting with your agent.
CHURCH CALENDAR
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
—Central Baptist Church at 126 Spring Street North in Talladega will be giving out food from our Food Pantry on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9-11 a.m. city of Talladega residents only, as long as food lasts. Come to the back parking lot on West Street where we will have a form you will need to fill out. (Form is good for one year. If you previously filled out a form you will not need to do another one for a year.) You may get food only once every three months.
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
—First Baptist Church of Sylacauga invites you to join in celebrating its most extensive capital improvement project in the past 35 years Sunday, Oct. 16. The church is excited to share with the community what God has done and hope you will join for this special day of praise and thanksgiving to Him with a special service at 10 a.m. Following the service, there will be a church-wide potluck lunch in the gymnasium at noon. For those who have other obligations on Sunday mornings, the church invites you to tour the new spaces during an open house from 1-2 p.m.
—Central Baptist Church located at 126 Spring Street North in Talladega will have a homecoming anniversary service Sunday, Oct. 16, celebrating 117 years, beginning at 11 a.m. A meal will follow immediately after the service in the fellowship hall. The phone number is 256-362-4836. Pastor is Bro. Ricky Clark.
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
—Hepzibah Baptist Church will present Young At Heart at 10:30 a.m. in the church Christian Life Center Parlor. This month the guest will be Pastor Cal McIntire and his dog Bean of Mount Olive Baptist Church. In addition to being an inspirational pastor, Dr. McIntire is a gifted musician and dog trainer. He will also bring us up to date on the Samaritan House in Talladega. Afterward, there will be lunch and fellowship in the Christian Life Center. All are welcome. Bring your favorite dish and join.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
—Fall festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join for a day filled with food and fun for the whole family, hay rides and bouncy house, games and crafts for the whole family absolutely free. Evening Star Baptist Church 260 Evening Star Road off the Logan Martin Dam Road in Vincent. For more information, call Bro. Chase Chase at 470-234-1087.
—Fall Family Fun Day at Talladega Bible Methodist Church will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Bounce houses, games, free food and Pet-A-Pony. Also see a Talladega fire engine and police car up close. Get your picture taken at our fall family Fun Day Photo! Vintage, Classic, and Cool Car Cruise-In. Call with questions 256-299-5024
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
—Word of Faith Church presents "The Bad Boys of the Bible" on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. The chuch is located at 34 Coosa County Road 39 in Sylacauga. The pastors are Eddie and Anita G. Crowe. The cast includes Min. Wesley Haley (Adam), Min Larry Banks (Cain), Min. Tony Stone (Abraham), Deason Edward McGhee (Lot), Elder Marvin Moten III (Jacob), Bro. David Boleware (King Saul) and Rev. Dwight O. Hicks III (Lucifer). Singing artists will be Ray Holland and New Boyz of Triumph. Praid and worship: Shiloh Male Choir.
TUESDAY, NOV. 1
—Beginning Nov. 1 and going through the holidays, the Joymaker Circle of Wesley Chapel Church at 820 West Park Street in Sylacauga will be selling the following: 1 pound, 16 ounce bags of pecan pieces; 1 pound, 16 ounce bags of pecan halves; and 7 ounce bottles of Happy Home flavoring (vanilla, clear vanilla, lemon, butter nut, and many more flavors). The pecans are fresh from South Georgia and cost $12 a bag, while the flavoring cost $4 a bottle. You may contact Bobbie Kinser at 205-217-6733 if you are interested in purchasing any of these items. If no one answers, please call again. The pecans will be sold November, December and January, but the flavoring will be sold all year. A part of the proceeds from this sale goes to feed the hungry in our community. Thanks to all of you that have supported us through the years, and we look forward to serving you again.