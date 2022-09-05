Community, church calendar: Check out local events

We're pleased to have any Community and Church Calendar items you are able to submit. It works best if they're in written form because that reduces the chance for mistakes slipping through on our end. That allows us to simply copy and paste the important names, dates, times and phone numbers just as you've submitted them. It's best to email announcements to Newsdailyhome@gmail.com, although you can drop them off to our office at 598 Fort Lashley Avenue in Talladega, if that's how you need to do it. The more immediate calendar items will appear first, with later dates appearing as space permits.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
TUESDAY, SEPT. 6
—Talladega Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will meet Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. at 132 North Court Street ( Community Action/Talladega Extension Building).
—Sylacauga City Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the board central office. This meeting will also include the second budget hearing for the new fiscal year.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
—The Talladega County Board of Education will hold a board meeting/budget hearing at 2 p.m. at the central office, 106 South Street, West, Talladega.
—Talladega County Democratic Party will host a meet the candidate forum with Alabama Secretary of State Candidate Pamela Laffitte at the Spring Street Recreation Center at 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
—Talladega’s Historic Ritz Theatre will present The Isaacs at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 in the blockbuster finale of its successful Summer 2022 season. This hugely popular family ensemble was just recently induced as members of the Grand Ole Opry. And the fact that The Isaacs were invited to open the 2022 Grammy Awards national telecast last February is a testament to the respect the American recording industry has for these extraordinary musicians. They are most renowned for the exquisite family harmony of mother Lily, daughters Sonya and Becky, and son Ben Isaacs. Marty Stuart calls them “spellbinding.” Ricky Skaggs proclaimed “the best harmony in the land,” and Dolly Parton said “God never gave anyone more beautiful voices.” The technical brilliance of their multi-genre fluidity in bluegrass, gospel, roots and classic country is unmatched. This Ritz booking is a coup, and certain to be an unforgettable musical experience. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ritztalladega.com or by phone at 256-315-0000 from 4-8:30 p.m. daily.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
—The Talladega Hall of Heroes Museum will host a day of remembrance with a special tribute to firefighters and law enforcement on Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at 1 p.m. A list of the events planned for Patriot’s Day was not available Monday, but last year the program included a timeline of the events of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, readings from scripture, remembrances of those lost that day and a tribute to local first responders. This year’s event will take place on the east side of the Court House Square, across the street from the museum.
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
—The Talladega County Board of Education will hold a board meeting/budget hearing at 10 a.m. at the central office, 106 South Street, West, Talladega.
—Talladega Chapter #4242 A.A.R.P. will meet at 10 a.m. at 132 North Court Street Community Action/Talladega Extension Building. Dani Carroll, Home Horticulture Agent for the Extension Office will present the program.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
—Talladega County Democratic Party will meet at party headquarters at 104 East Street North at 6 p.m. All members and interested parties are invited to attend.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
— Ironaton Circle On The Hill will meet at 11 a.m. at Chicken Salad Chicks in Oxford.
—Talladega Democratic Party will host a meet the candidate forum with U.S. Senate Candidate Dr. Will Boyd at the Ritz Theater in Talladega starting at 5:30 p.m.
—Comer Museum in Sylacauga will host a local photography competition from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Authors Cabot Barden and Lathan Hudson will be reading from their recent work. Light horderves will be served. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
—The fifth annual Tailgate at 26th & Cruickshank Community Reunion is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. at the intersection of 26th and Cruickshank Streets in Talladega. Drop by and hang out or reserve a family/group tailgate space. Contact Deirdra Cunningham Butler for details at 248-884-8152.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
—Lincoln High School Class of 1980 Planning Committee will host a Gospel singing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.followed by R&B music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Anniston Meeting Center, 1615 Noble Street. Dinner will be served. Come out and enjoy an evening of excitement and fun with us. For more information, call Daphne Williams at 706-766-4179, Catherine Elston at 256-375-9840 or Johnny Fomby at 256-591-2501.
CHURCH CALENDAR
SUNDAY, TUESDAY, THURSDAY, SEPT. 6, 8, 11
—Revival of Hope began Sept. 4 and will continue until Oct. 1. The meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursday evenings. The meetings will be at Mt. Zion SDA Church, 15 College Street in Talladega. Zoom connection will also be available as follows: ID #625 738 6933 then enter PW 499885. Speaker will be Pastor Curtis Hall of Birmingham. Come one come all for a Bible based focus on the book of Revelation and the Hope it provides. Free literature provided. For more information, call 312-626-6799.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
—Hepzibah Baptist Church at 5329 Renfroe Road in Talladega presents Young at Heart on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10:30 a.m. in the church Christian Life Center Parlor. Our meeting guest this month is Talladega County Probate Judge Chad Joiner. Fellowship and lunch follows the meeting. Bring your special dish and join us. All are welcome. For more information contact our church office at 256-268-2200 or www.hepzihahbaptist.org.
SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18-21
—Cragdale Baptist Church on Berney Station Road in Talladega will host revival services on Sept. 18-21 each night at 7 pm. Guest preachers will be Bro. Taylor Gurley, Bro. Larry Mitchell, Bro. Charles Stone, Bro. Chip Pullen. Special music will be presented each night. The church asks that everyone join them in praise and worship services during this special time.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
—Reaching The World Bible Church presents its grand reopening and 29th church anniversary and homecoming at 10 a.m. There will be Words of Encouragement & Vision from Pastors Henry & Ella Looney with special music from past and present RTWBC praise team members. All are invited. Come see the newly renovated sanctuary. Reaching The World Bible Church is at 109 North Cannon Avenue in Sylacauga. Phone: 256-249-9790.