TALLADEGA -- Talladega College invites the community to vote for the college to win a $50,000 Home Depot Retool Your School Grant for campus beautification.
Voting is open now through April 14 at 10:59 p.m. CST. You can vote for the college online atwww.retoolyourschool.com or use the school’s unique designated hashtag on Twitter and/or Instagram -- #Talladega_RYS19.
By voting, and encouraging family, friends, co-workers, alumni and the community to join you, you can help Talladega College win the grant money.
The Home Depot Retool Your School competition is an annual event, and this is the the 10th year The Home Depot has held the competition for HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) nationwide.
This year, the rules have changed. Previously, schools could win $30,000, $40,000 or $50,000. In 2019, the nine schools with the most votes will all win $50,000 to beautify their campuses.
The competition has three categories -- Clusters 1, 2 and 3 -- that divide the colleges by size, meaning big schools won’t compete against small schools.
The Home Depot will also receive a campaign award in honor of the 10th anniversary of the competition.
In both 2017 and 2018, Talladega College won $40,000 in grant money that was used for construction in different areas on campus.
The 2018 grant was used to beautify Savery Library. Several rooms in the library were painted, and new book shelves were installed. New carpet and furniture were added, along with new heat and TV stands, making the library scenery look great.
New gazebos and greenery were added on campus using the 2017 grant award. The Home Depot Retool Your School competition gave the college a chance to use this grant money to upgrade the all-around sightings of the campus.
“Students, alumni, faculty, staff, community members, local schools and businesses and others cast over 150,000 votes for Talladega College in last year’s grant competition,” said Mary Sood, director of public relations for the college. “We are thrilled by the improvements the grant allowed us to make in Savery Library. Many community members take pride in knowing that they helped the college win a Retool Your School Grant. With help from the entire Talladega community, we can win a $50,000 grant this year.”