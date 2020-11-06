Commentary: Tuberville tells critics to go … well, you know where

Congratulations were flowing for Republican Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday night after he defeated incumbent Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race.
The campaign was indeed historic. Tuberville’s 20-percent margin of victory over Jones (60 percent to 40 percent) was one of the largest ever against an incumbent senator. Only a handful of incumbents have lost by more than 15 percent, in more than 1,000 elections in the last 100 years nationwide.
Tuberville’s strategy of avoiding tough questions from the media and voters paid off, putting the seat back in Republican hands and likely preventing Democrats from taking control of the Senate.
Because Tuberville won so easily, it’s hard to play armchair quarterback with the former Auburn football coach. His play-calling ran up the score.
Going back and watching the game film, though, we have problems with Tuberville’s lack of expertise on issues and his hypocrisy on out-of-state money flowing into the state for Jones.
Tuberville owes everything to President Donald Trump, who endorsed him over Jeff Sessions in the Republican primary. We can only imagine where Tuberville will be if Trump loses to former Vice President Joe Biden. Tuberville will be on the sidelines as a backbencher without Trump around.
In his victory speech Tuesday night, Tuberville wrongly tagged Jones as an elitist and tried to explain how he will operate.
“America should not be led by a permanent ruling class, but citizen servants who serve a few terms in Washington, D.C., then go home,” Tuberville said. “I’ll be guided by our shared values, conservative values, and I will always vote for the majority of people in the state of Alabama and not for a party like Doug Jones did.”
For the record, Jones was not an automatic vote for Democrats the way Tuberville would be for Trump. He voted with the GOP about a third of the time.
“Each time that I step on the Senate floor — and you’re going to like some of my speeches, I promise you that ... I will be mindful of the words when I walk on that Senate floor of 2 Corinthians 3:17, which reads, ‘Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty,’” Tuberville said.
Tuberville was holier than thou before telling out-of-state interests and liberals where they could go.
“The liberals of California, New York and Washington, D.C., learned the hard way that Alabama’s Senate seat cannot be bought,” Tuberville said. “If you allow me to quote one of my opponent’s many campaign ads, they can all go to hell and get a job as far as I’m concerned!”
Tuberville conveniently forgot about the “out-of-state” interest of Trump, who remains wildly popular in Alabama.
Good luck in Washington, coach. Getting acclimated to the issues will be tougher than going 7-3 against the Alabama Crimson Tide, as you did in your tenure at Auburn. And we know how hard that was.
James Bennett is executive editor of The Anniston Star. Contact him at jbennett@annistonstar.com.