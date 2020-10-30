You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Comer Museum’s Fall Festival set for Saturday (free content)

Comer Museum's Fall Festival is Saturday

A pumpkin contest will be part of the Comer Museum's Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 Submitted photo

SYLACAUGA -- Comer Museum's Fall Festival will be today (Saturday, Oct. 31) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Craft vendors, food vendors, a cake walk, games, candy bags, art experience and pinata breaking for kids will all be part of the event. A pumpkin contest for adults and children is also planned. Bring your finished carved, painted or decorated pumpkin to be judged. Categories: Most Original, Scariest, Funniest. 

A costume contest (family friendly) for adults and children will be part of the program. Costumes will be judged in the same categories as the pumpkins

Comer Museum’s annual Christmas Market will open this same day and will remain open through Dec. 17. Vendors should call the museum at 256-245-4016 for booth prices and set-up information.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...