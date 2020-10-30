Comer Museum’s Fall Festival set for Saturday (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- Comer Museum's Fall Festival will be today (Saturday, Oct. 31) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Craft vendors, food vendors, a cake walk, games, candy bags, art experience and pinata breaking for kids will all be part of the event. A pumpkin contest for adults and children is also planned. Bring your finished carved, painted or decorated pumpkin to be judged. Categories: Most Original, Scariest, Funniest.
A costume contest (family friendly) for adults and children will be part of the program. Costumes will be judged in the same categories as the pumpkins
Comer Museum’s annual Christmas Market will open this same day and will remain open through Dec. 17. Vendors should call the museum at 256-245-4016 for booth prices and set-up information.