SYLACAUGA -- The Comer Museum and Arts Center is accepting entries for its annual photography contest and exhibition.
The deadline to submit is Friday, Aug. 30.
Photo entries must be matted or framed but can be any size, a museum flier notes.
The exhibition will be on display from Sept. 3 until Oct. 1. The Awards Reception is slated for Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m.
First-, second- and third-place entries will be awarded $100, $75 and $50 in cash, respectively.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Comer Museum and Arts Center is at 711 N. Broadway Ave. in Sylacauga.
For more information, call 256-245-4016.