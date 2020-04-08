Coach Faircloth, Sylacauga soccer donate candy to Dept. of Human Resources

SYLACAUGA -- Billy Faircloth, head coach for the Sylacauga High School varsity boys soccer team, has donated all of the remaining candy that was to be sold during the remainder of the 2020 soccer season.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the season had to be canceled. Coach Faircloth decided to pay it forward and give back to the children of Talladega County by donating the candy to the Talladega County Department of Human Resources. Child Protection Services workers are continuing to make home visits and assure the safety of the children in our county.
Thank you Coach Faircloth and Sylacauga soccer.