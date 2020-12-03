Civil trials postponed in St. Clair Co,; criminal trials postponed in Talladega Co. (free content)

PELL CITY -- St. Clair County Presiding Circuit Judge Phillip Seay has announced that December’s civil jury trials have been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.
In Talladega County, Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff made a similar announcement, saying that two weeks of criminal jury trials set to begin Monday had been moved to February.
In an order, Seay called for all civil trials scheduled for the week of Dec 7 to be postponed until the next scheduled civil trial week. Seay said he made the decision due to concerns caused by recent increases in COVID-19 cases.
St. Clair County has had 743 residents test positive for the virus over the last 14 days, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard.
Seay said the court’s criminal trial week will remain scheduled for January.
The judge said the courthouses in Pell City and Ashville will remain open for business with their current safety protocols.
He said since the court resumed jury proceedings in September, he and Circuit Court Judge Bill Weathington have limited courtrooms to litigants, lawyers and jurors.
Part of the court’s added precautions also included limiting the total number of people allowed in each courtroom as well.
Seay said in September that capacity for circuit courtrooms in Pell City had been lowered from 75 people to 17 so there is space for adequate social distancing. Seats are marked every 6 feet on each bench in the gallery of each courtroom.
The large courtroom on the top floor of the Pell City Courthouse does have a larger capacity of 67 people with the current restrictions, and the County Commission Chambers in the courthouse can hold up to 30.
Seay said that the court's response to COVID-19 remains a daily discussion.
“We don't want anyone to be susceptible to COVID,” he said, adding court officials specifically want to protect those at high risk from potentially being exposed.
Seay said court proceedings are being done carefully, and he continues to look at case numbers each day.
Talladega County
In Talladega, Woodruff issued an order saying criminal cases set for trial in his courtroom Dec. 7 and before Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth would both be continued to the next criminal jury term in February 2021.
Woodruff said the state Circuit and District Judges Associations met via Zoom with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, and “we have been requested to ‘give strong consideration to postponing any jury trials, jury venires (selection of jurors from a large pool of eligible residents) and large docket calls for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year.’”
Woodruff added the judicial building would remain open, with the limitations and guidelines that have been in place for the last nine months, and said that thanks to technological advances and the installation of closed circuit televisions, the business of the judicial system had been able to continue throughout the pandemic to date.
“Staggered court settings, closed circuit television and virtual hearings remain crucial tools as we move into the winter season with hopes of a safe and effective vaccine on the horizon,” he said.