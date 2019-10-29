PELL CITY – The General Grand Chapter of Eastern Star civic organization will sponsor its second annual Trunk or Treat Thursday night and invites residents from across the city to come enjoy the event.
Organizations around the Glenn City area that will pass out goodies from 5-7 p.m. include the Eastern Star, the Throttle Kings Motorcycle Club in the Duran South Junior High School parking lot, First Baptist South where members of the Anniston alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority will assist, Voices on the corner of 16th Street and 7th Avenue, Rocky Zion Missionary Baptist Church, the How Big Can We Get social and savings club at Glenn City Park and New Beginnings.
“This is open to anyone in the community,” said Barbara Collins, one of the event organizers. “We are trying to make it an annual function and give people places where they are going to be able to go to be safe and have fun.”