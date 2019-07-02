TALLADEGA -- The city of Talladega announced Tuesday that “all outside fireworks are prohibited at city of Talladega parks. This will be strictly enforced by city officials.”
The announcement goes on to say that “the use of outside fireworks could delay or potentially cancel the city’s planned display. The city of Talladega asks that residents and visitors please refrain from even bringing outside fireworks to the park.”
The city’s Independence Day festivities will begin July 4 at 6 p.m. at Veterans Park. The fireworks display will start at dusk.
For more information, please contact Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons at 256-362-8186 or sammons@talladega.com.