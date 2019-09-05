TALLADEGA -- The 2019 Talladega municipal election is already the subject of a recount request and at least three runoffs, but allegations regarding provisional absentee ballots may make things even more complicated.
As many as 28 of the 36 absentee provisional ballots may not have been handled properly.
As reported election night, there were 46 provisional ballots cast; 36 of those were absentee ballots, and the other 10 were cast at the various polling places -- three each in Wards 1 and 2 and four in Ward 5.
At the canvassing meeting Tuesday, a week after the election, only six provisional ballots were approved by the Talladega County Board of Registrars and included in the final tally.
But the situation was actually more complex than that sounds.
A letter from the Board of Registrars to the City Clerk's Office dated Aug. 29, two days after the general election, read in part, “a list of 36 names was submitted to the Board of Registrars that the absentee poll workers considered as potential provisional ballots because of various concerns.
“After discussion with both Ed Packard of the Secretary of State’s Office and with you, it was determined that only eight of these (those that required proof of ID) were, in fact, true provision ballots and are the responsibility of the Board of Registrars to determine whether or not to count these ballots. These eight will be included in our Tuesday report.”
Ultimately, two of those eight absentee ballots were counted.
“The other 28 names/information sheets are being returned to you and the city to determine the proper procedure for counting/not counting,” the letter continued. “According to your notes, 12 of these have questions about incomplete affidavits or witnesses. According to the Secretary of State’s office, these should have been rejected by the absentee poll workers on election day and not counted.
“(Another) 12 of these had questions regarding the voter’s ID not matching the voter’s registration address. As per the secretary of state, a photo ID is proof only of the person, not proof of residency. A determination should have been made by the absentee poll workers at that time. These are returned for your determination as to whether to count or not count them.”
The other four “being returned are mistakes made prior to being submitted to the Board of Registrars due to name differences, lack of imprint of notary seal or other affidavit concerns. Again, per the office of the secretary of state, these should have been processed as legal absentee ballots and not presented as provisional ballots to the board.”
Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks said the municipality was not aware of the issues with the provisional ballots “until the day after the election. We sent everything we had to the Board of Registrars, and they sent 28 of them back to us, saying they were not true provisionals. That left 18 true provisionals, and the board approved six of them. The others were not accepted, but I am not allowed to say why.”
The absentee ballots were handled by two veteran absentee poll workers, both trained and hired by the city for this election, Cheeks said. “They’ve done other elections, for the city and for the county, over the years, and they have both been trained,” Cheeks said.
The city has gotten an opinion from the League of Municipalities saying the last 16 votes that should have been ruled admissible or inadmissible by the city poll workers could not be counted.
The absentee ballots are of particular concern in Ward 3, where the council race resulted in a runoff and incumbent Board of Education member Jake Montgomery won by a single vote. The education race is subject to a recount requested by challenger Angela Estelle, which is set for 10 a.m. today.
There were no provisional ballots cast at the Spring Street Recreation Center, where residents of Wards 3 and 4 vote, but it was not clear how many, if any, of the remaining provisional absentee ballots might be in play. None were counted at the canvassing meeting Tuesday.
Although the issues raised during this particular election cycle are new, controversies surrounding absentee ballots in Talladega Municipal Elections most definitely are not. Absentee ballots have often provided the margin of victory in tight races, especially in Wards 1 and 2.
Ward 2 council candidate Duryea Truss, who is in a runoff with Vickey Robinson Hall, said Thursday he has already filed paperwork with the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office to monitor the absentee ballots from both the municipal election and the runoff next month.
According to Truss, there were 52 absentee ballots counted in Ward 1, 36 in Ward 2, 14 in Ward 3 and five each in Wards 4 and 5.
“Ward 1 and 2 are the smaller wards (and) the predominantly black wards,” he wrote in each document. “This is a plot to disenfranchise minority voters, civil rights violation, voter fraud, public corruption and a stolen election in Talladega, Alabama, on 27 August, 2019.
“Each absentee voter needs to be interviewed … (I am) requesting that the absentee ballots … be investigated to the fullest, and the illegal absentee ballots be removed. If not, the investigation needs to continue.”
Overall, Truss won the first round of the general election by 212 votes to 202 votes for Hall, with candidate John Kidd taking 18 votes. According to the totals furnished election night, Hall won 29 absentee ballots to Truss’s seven.