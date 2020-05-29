City of Talladega, AIDB again teaming up for kids summer feeding program (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Every summer for more than two decades, the city of Talladega, in partnership with the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, has participated in a summer feeding program for children under the age of 18.
But this year, just like everything else, the summer feeding program will go a little differently because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, breakfast and lunch will still be provided, but via drive-thru pickup only.
Meals will be available at 10 different sites, including the community centers at Curry Court, Westgate and Knoxville Homes; the Spring Street Recreation Center; The Word Center Ministries on Seasons Way; Canaan Estates II on West Battle Street; St. Campbell Baptist Church on Glovers Ferry Road in Alpine; Morning Star Baptist Church on Berney Station Road; and Brentwood Apartments and Pineview Landing Apartments, at 131 Broadway Ave. and 160 Broadway Ave., respectively.
Meals will be available for pickup Monday through Friday, from June 8 through July 24. There will be no meal pickup July 3, however.
Breakfast will be available from 9:30 to 10:59 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cheeks said breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the same time.
The city entered into a contract with AIDB earlier this year to prepare the meals to be distributed by the city. The city’s costs will be reimbursed through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
For more information on the program, please contact Talladega City Clerk Joanna Medlin at 256-362-8186.