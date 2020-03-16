City of Sylacauga announces closure of municipal complex to public

SYLACAUGA -- The city of Sylacauga announced on social media Monday it is closing its City Hall Municipal Complex to the public due to the COVID-10 crises.
“There have been several concerns over COVID-19 and its appearance here in Alabama,” the statement says. “In an attempt to contain and prevent the further spread of the virus, city of Sylacauga administrators have ordered a closing of the City Hall Municipal Complex.
“Employees are in the office to take your calls during regular business hours operations, but the doors are locked to the public. We are attempting to adjust policies and practices to accommodate as many as possible to be able to continue business.
“First responders are still answering calls as normal. Police and fire have been instructed to keep contact to a minimum, keep their distance from callers and to wear gloves on the scene. Backup vehicles may be on scene to standby but may not exit their vehicles until the situation calls for it.
“This does not prevent officers from detaining and making arrests as the situation arises. It also does not prevent police officers and firefighters from rendering aid in typical situations. These protocols are in place to protect both first responders and the public they serve. We do not want to be the carrying agent that takes the virus from one home to another. We hope that these preventative measures assist in keeping Sylacauga healthy and strong and appreciate your understanding during this time.”