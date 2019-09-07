SYLACAUGA -- Some residents of the city of Sylacauga may be exempt from paying garbage collection fees or may be eligible for a reduction in the collection fee amount, according to a press release.
Ordinance No. 2156-14 adopted by the City Council on April 15, 2014, provides for the exemptions based on the following criteria and states individuals meeting one or both of these requirements must complete a new application yearly:
1) Any person, being the head of a household, in whose name a utility meter is listed or registered, who shall state in writing under oath that he or she is over the age of 65 years and that the total combined monthly income of all individuals living in the residence or household is not more than $600 per month, shall be required to pay a reduced garbage collection fee of $3 per month.
2) Any person, being the head of a household, in whose name the utility meter is listed or registered, who shall state in writing under oath that he or she is totally physically disabled to work and that the total combined monthly income of all individuals living in said household is derived from Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income, or a combination of the two, shall be exempt from payment of garbage collection fees.
These exemptions apply only to household garbage collection fees and normal residential trash, refuse, yard and other waste collection fees, but do not apply to collection charges for additional loads or any other disposal fees/charges imposed herein.
During September and October, the city of Sylacauga will be accepting applications (both new and renewal) for individuals who qualify for exemptions. Applications may be obtained from the City Clerk’s office. Proof of income (bank statement) and copy of utility bill is required. Anyone having questions concerning these exemptions may call 256-401-2401.