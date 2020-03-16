City of Lincoln announces closures: Honda will continue operations

LINCOLN -- Lincoln city officials have announced all recreational and public-facing operations are closed until further notice, but the local Honda Plant will remain open.
The Parks and Recreation Department announced over Facebook all offices and all facilities will be closed until April 3.
The lobby for Lincoln’s City Hall will also be closed until further notice. City officials ask anyone needing to do business to call ahead. City officials will attempt to conduct all business over the phone. The city will be waiving the $3 convenience fees for payments made over the phone.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said these decisions come following guidelines set by the state.
“Our decision is consistent with the need to avoid close contact and limit the opportunities to pass the virus between citizens,” Watson said. “We regret the need for these closings, but this follows similar closings across the state and nation.”
Watson also said the Lincoln library will be closed during this time, but library staff can help check out some books. Watson said the Senior/City Center will also close until further notice.
Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, which is a significant employer in Lincoln, said it is following CDC guidelines but will not shut down at this time.
“All of our facilities remain open,” Honda Motors Company said in a press release. “We continue to actively monitor the situation in each area where Honda has facilities and will comply with all local, state and federal government requirements.”
The release said while facilities will remain open, the company is taking steps to deal with the crisis.
The release said all facilities nationwide are instituting more frequent sanitation efforts in order to ensure a safe work environment. The company also said it will screen all visitors to company facilities to ensure the safety of associates.
The company also announced it will be employing social distancing policies at its facilities. These measures include staggering lunches and a temporary paid leave-of-absence program for anyone affected or with family affected by COVID-19. This program includes the ability for employees to use personal paid leave to care for their children.