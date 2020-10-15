Christina Keith named Miss Homecoming at Sylacauga High School (with photos), (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School senior Christina Keith was recently crowned Miss Homecoming during a community pep rally at Legion Stadium.
She is the daughter of LaTrenda Keith and Christopher Keith.
Senior candidates of the Miss Homecoming Court were Macy Fells, Autumn Waites, Sophia Cannestra and Ryan Aderholt.
They were joined on the football field by junior court honorees Kiyla McNealey, Kaylee Patterson and Marlee Watkins; sophomore court honorees Jessie Atchley, Addie Collins and Camron Waites; and freshman court honorees Tucker Beane, Lilly Kate Lucas, and Iman Rahim.