Chris Fernsler: Picking this week's prep games for the Daily Home area

A full buffet of local high school football games is on tap this week, starting with a pair of Thursday night games.
The matchups will be entertaining, down to the last crumb. The spectators will be on the edge of their seats with sunglasses on and with the aroma of hamburgers frying in the background.
Let the gridiron craziness begin. Here are this week’s predictions for the local prep football games.
Sylacauga (0-0) at Wenonah (0-0): The Aggies will hit the road Thursday night for a season-opening game at the Wenonah Dragons. Chris Smelley will make his head coaching debut with Sylacauga.
The Aggies, fresh off an 0-10 season last year, expect to be better in every football category this season. Sylacauga is anxious to see how good it is right now. The Aggies’ players are optimistic. … Sylacauga 21, Wenonah 19
Cedar Bluff (0-0) at Winterboro (0-0): The host Bulldogs are coming off a disappointing 3-7 season. Winterboro is intent on getting this campaign off to a winning start, though.
It will be payback time for the Bulldogs on Thursday night. Winterboro lost to Cedar Bluff, 22-20 last year.
Winterboro is older and wiser this time around, however. Bulldog coach Skylar Mansfield has high expectations this year for Winterboro.
It all starts with the non-region game against Cedar Bluff. Winterboro is looking for a big opening night from senior running back Deonte Smoot, junior offensive tackle Kadan Ponder, sophomore wide receiver Kenny Simmons and senior linebacker Dequarious Truss (5-foot-8, 215 pounds). … Winterboro 27, Cedar Bluff 14
Dadeville (0-0) at B.B. Comer (0-0): It’s back to the prep football grind for the Comer Tigers.
They’re ranked second in Class 2A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason football poll.
Comer is coming off a 12-win season, including state runner-up status in 2A. The Tigers fell one win short of the state championship last December, dropping the state title game to the Fyffe Red Devils.
Coach Adam Fossett and B.B. Comer are back for more. The Tigers have a tough season-opening game on Friday evening against Dadeville. Last year, Dadeville defeated Comer, 48-21.
But that was last season. The Comer Tigers haven’t forgotten. Comer is only reloading. … B.B. Comer 24, Dadeville 17
Childersburg (0-0) at Munford (0-0): Did somebody mention county rivalry?
The Childersburg Tigers are counting the hours before they get the chance to play the Munford Lions on Friday night in Munford. This is an equal opportunity game, with bragging rights going to the winner.
This contest could come down to the final offensive possession. Childersburg and Munford are evenly matched.
This will be a four-quarter game. … Munford 20, Childersburg 14
Lincoln (0-0) at Talladega (0-0): The Golden Bears will make the trip over to Mary Dumas Stadium on Friday for another rivalry game with the Talladega Tigers. Lincoln won last year’s matchup 54-0 over Talladega.
The Tigers have worked diligently, however, over the last year to get stronger and better. Talladega thinks it can go toe-to-toe with the Class 5A Golden Bears.
The Lincoln football roster still might be a little deeper than the Tigers. Talladega has something to prove to itself and the Tiger football fans. … Lincoln 28, Talladega 17
Pell City (0-0) at Moody (0-0): The Pell City football program is under new management.
After flopping to 1-9 last year, Pell City went out and hired high school coaching legend Rush Propst.
He has won 307 games and seven state championships in his stellar coaching career. Propst won five state titles at Hoover. The football magic man has also won two state championships with the Colquitt County Packers in Moultrie, Ga.
Pell City is hoping for a football miracle of its own. The Panthers are on the bottom floor of a rebuilding project, but they expect to scratch and claw this year with Propst running the Pell City football program. Is it too much to ask the Panthers to win in Propst’s first outing with Pell City?
Probably not, but the Panthers are going to play a Moody team, which Pell City lost to 56-21 last year.
Propst still has a pretty awesome bag of football tricks. But will that be enough against the Moody Blue Devils on Friday night at Bill Morris Stadium?
We will soon find out. … Moody 30, Pell City 20
Vincent (0-0) at Ragland (0-0): The revenge factor just might work for the Ragland Purple Devils.
Ragland lost to Vincent, 41-26 in a shootout last year. Ragland, however, returns a talented team that went 6-5 in 2022.
The Purple Devils like their chances against anyone, including the Vincent Yellow Jackets on Friday night at home. … Ragland 32, Vincent 28
Tarrant (0-0) at Talladega County Central (0-0): The TCC Tigers hope to break their 25-game losing streak Friday against the Tarrant Wildcats. The game at Alumni Field will kick off at 7 p.m. at TCC.
The Tigers lost to Tarrant 27-6 last year. Talladega County Central has better team chemistry and more players on the roster this season.
And the Tigers are capable and pointing toward the moon. TCC is in the process of getting rid of its losing mentality. The Tigers have some difference makers in football cleats this year. … Talladega County Central 14, Tarrant 13
Victory Christian (0-0) at Woodland (0-0): Coach Terry Etheridge and the Victory Christian Lions will take some mojo into their season-opening football game against the Woodland Bobcats on Friday night.
The VC boys are motivated and physical. The Lions know they can beat Woodland.
Victory Christian manhandled Woodland, 31-6 last season. It could happen again, 12 months later. … Victory Christian 25, Woodland 21