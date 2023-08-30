Chris Fernsler: Picking B.B. Comer, Lincoln, Pell City and others

The high school football season is just getting warmed up.
This week will offer another set of bumps, bruises and tackles behind the line of scrimmage. The games will be won by the teams with the fewest fumbles and the least fourth quarter penalties. Multiple games will go down to the wire.
High school football in the Deep South is an integral part of the culture in these parts. And don’t forget to bring the sweet tea and the pecan pie.
Another week of high school games also includes some predictions, which follow right below without the barbecue fingerprints. A roll of paper towels would still be helpful.
B.B. Comer (1-0) at Childersburg (1-0): This is a much-anticipated matchup. Both the Comer Tigers and the Childersburg Tigers are off to breezy starts.
Comer beat Dadeville by two touchdowns last week. Childersburg answered the doorbell, too. Coach Johnny Johnson and Childersburg upended Munford 28-22.
That upset required a Childersburg fourth quarter comeback. But B.B. Comer is an opponent with a different combination of stripes this week. … B.B. Comer 28, Childersburg 24
Verbena (0-1) at Fayetteville (0-0): The Wolves from Fayetteville finally get their football season started with a Friday night tussle at Farmlinks Field.
Fayetteville sophomore Brenton Cantrell (5-foot-10, 150 pounds) will get his first varsity career start at quarterback.
“We’re going to need to execute, and we need to block and tackle,” Wolves head coach John Limbaugh said. … Fayetteville 21, Verbena 14
Ashville (0-1) at Lincoln (1-0): The Golden Bears of LHS look to win their second straight game. Lincoln is crawling with talent. Coach Matt Zedaker and the Golden Bears have size and speed, and more size and speed.
Lincoln got the season underway last Friday with a road win at Talladega. The Ashville Bulldogs struggled in their game, falling to St. Clair County.
The Lincoln Golden Bears might be even better than St. Clair. … Lincoln 35, Ashville 20
Leeds (0-1) at Pell City (0-1): Two teams that need some momentum and a win will meet on Friday evening. The Leeds Greenwave and the Pell City Panthers aren’t quite sure how good or how bad they are.
They hope to find out this week. … Pell City 17, Leeds 14
Moody (1-0) at Sylacauga (0-1): The Moody Blue Devils are a state championship contender, and the Sylacauga Aggies are rebuilding with new field boss Chris Smelley.
Sylacauga hopes to keep it close with a chance to win in the second half. Moody will be hard to slow down, however. … Moody 32, Sylacauga 21
Talladega County Central (0-1) at Central Coosa (1-0): The TCC Tigers will roll into town with a 26-game losing streak, dating back to 2020. Talladega County Central still has some burners and some offense standouts with senior running back Patrick Dosius and junior quarterback Jhovi Cole.
And Central Coosa has some good vibes after defeating Verbena last week. The Central Coosa Cougars are not going to overlook Talladega County Central despite it all. … Central Coosa 27, Talladega County Central 12
Whitesburg Christian (0-1) at Victory Christian (0-1): The Lions from VC haven’t found themselves yet, but they’re still looking under every rock and goal post.
Victory Christian, at the very least, will compete on Friday night. But the Lions did lose to Whitesburg Christian by a touchdown last year.
The game will be nip and tuck again and as tight as a jar of honey. … Whitesburg Christian 10, Victory Christian 7
Winterboro (1-0) at Vincent (1-0): A pair of red hot football teams will square off. Winterboro might have a slight edge in talent.
The Bulldogs have very few weaknesses, but lots of speedy answers with football jerseys on. Winterboro will have a chance to win every game on its schedule this season.
Just last week against Cedar Bluff, the Bulldogs from Winterboro got a scrumptious variety with two touchdown passes from Jemareo Clegg, two touchdown catches from Brandon Hunter and 109 yards rushing and two scores from senior tailback Deonte Smoot.
The Bulldogs have got some football material. … Winterboro 24, Vincent 14
Southeastern (0-0) at Ragland (0-1): The Purple Devils from Ragland lost a tough one, 29-20 to Vincent last week. The Purple Devils hope to bounce back this Friday.
But Southeastern will be hard to beat. Southeastern defeated Ragland by 20 points last season.
It could be more of the same on Friday night. … Southeastern 26, Ragland 13
Last week: 4-5
Overall: 4-5