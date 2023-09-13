Chris Fernsler: Picking B.B. Comer, Lincoln and Munford in showdowns

Football heroes aren’t always the fastest, the biggest or one of the coolest kids on the team.
Very often, football heroes are ordinary guys. They could very well be one of the last players off the wooden bench.
But who wouldn’t like to be one of those game-saving players, the kind that scores the winning touchdown in the last minute of the game?
Some more football heroes will be showcased and applauded in this week’s high school football games. The predictions for those contests are here, one and all.
B.B. Comer (3-0, 1-0) at Ranburne (2-1, 1-0): Comer seeks its fourth straight win of the season. The Tigers have been ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A for the past two weeks, courtesy of the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The Comer juggernaut has outscored the opposition 114-27 so far this year. ... B.B. Comer 26, Ranburne 14
Lincoln (2-1, 0-1) at Alexandria (0-3, 0-1): The Golden Bears from Lincoln lost for the first time this year last week against Southside-Gadsden. Lincoln has not been in a good mood since then.
The Bears have something to prove in the Class 5A, Region 6 duel against Alexandria. … Lincoln 25, Alexandria 10
Talladega (0-2, 0-1) at Munford (0-2, 0-1): The Tigers and the Lions have more in common than originally thought. Both teams have been sputtering this season.
Talladega and Munford are winless, and the world knows it. But that will change on Friday night. … Munford 21, Talladega 13
Winterboro (1-1, 0-0) at Talladega County Central (0-3, 0-1): TCC needs every bit of the home field advantage Friday evening. The Tigers will bring a 28-game losing streak with them to the Class 1A, Region 6 game.
A week off has Winterboro rested and focused. But the Bulldogs can’t afford to overlook Talladega County Central, which has enough pieces to the puzzle to make it interesting. … Winterboro 32, Talladega County Central 24
Childersburg (1-2, 0-1) at Weaver (1-2, 0-1): Coach Johnny Johnson’s Childersburg Tigers have lost their last two games against B.B. Comer and Randolph County. Winning would be the best medicine for Childersburg.
The Tigers need this Class 3A, Region 4 game badly. … Childersburg 14, Weaver 6
Vincent (2-0, 1-0) at Fayetteville (1-1, 0-1): This game could be a defining moment for the Wolves. Fayetteville has state playoff aspirations this year.
The Wolves are a much improved football team, we think. But Vincent is trouble, and the Yellow Jackets have athletes everywhere. … Vincent 27, Fayetteville 26
Sylacauga (0-3, 0-1) at Valley (2-1, 1-0): The Aggies are still looking for answers and points. Coach Chris Smelley and Sylacauga are three weeks into the season without a win.
It is going to be hard to find a victory in Valley for the Aggies. The Valley Rams are a more seasoned and a more talented team than Sylacauga. … Valley 17, Sylacauga 15
Randolph County (0-2, 0-1) at Ragland (2-1, 1-1): The Purple Devils have discovered something. They’re good.
Ragland is looking for its third consecutive win. The Purple Devils have scored 79 points in their last two victories against Southeastern and Donoho. … Ragland 33, Randolph County 15
Victory Christian (2-1, 1-0) at Spring Garden (1-2, 0-1): The Lions from Victory Christian are on a two-game roll with wins over Whitesburg Christian and Talladega County Central. This will only be the fourth all-time meeting between Victory Christian and Spring Garden.
The Lions have an 0-3 record against the Spring Garden Panthers. But VC likes its chances on Friday in the Class 1A, Region 6 battle. … Victory Christian 21, Spring Garden 10
Last week: 7-3
Overall: 16-12