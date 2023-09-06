Chris Fernsler: It’s winning time for Comer, Lincoln, Childersburg

Arguments and division aren’t welcome in any football huddle.
A football huddle is where camaraderie lives. A gridiron huddle is where friends are made.
Most assuredly, a football huddle is where teamwork is born. Close-knit teams live for the football huddle.
It is where teammates prepare for the next snap of the ball. A football huddle is where unity is created.
A football huddle is where games can be won or games can be lost. It all depends on the willingness of the football players.
Teammates build trust in the semi-quiet of a football huddle. High school players live for it, from Alabama to California.
Thank goodness for the football huddle and the devoted players who make it possible. As for the area prep football predictions for this Thursday and Friday, they can be found right here:
Elmore County (2-0) at Sylacauga (0-2): The visiting Panthers have scored 118 points in their first two games of the season. Elmore County beat Marbury and Autaugaville.
Sylacauga has taken a different route. The Aggies have not won this season, falling to Wenonah and Moody.
But Sylacauga is still holding its nose to the grindstone. The Aggies are staying positive and hopeful. … Elmore County 24, Sylacauga 17
Munford (0-1) at Anniston (1-1): Coach Michael Easley’s Lions have been getting ready for Anniston for the last two weeks. Munford has played only one game so far this year, and that was a close-shave of a defeat to Childersburg 28-22 on Aug. 25.
The Lions open Class 4A, Region 4 play on Friday night against the Anniston Bulldogs. Anniston has split two games with Walter Wellborn and Andalusia.
The Lions and Bulldogs are still trying to figure some things out. … Anniston 28, Munford 16
Woodland (1-0) at B.B. Comer (2-0): Region play is here in Class 2A. The Woodland Bobcats and Comer will kick off Region 4 play.
B.B. Comer is averaging 34 points per game in their first two wins of the season against Dadeville and Childersburg. The Comer defense is lethal, too. The Tigers have yielded just one touchdown in their last four quarters. … B.B. Comer 31, Woodland 12
Randolph County (1-0) at Childersburg (1-1): Coach Johnny Johnson and the Tigers from CHS hope to bounce back after suffering a loss to B.B. Comer in the Tiger Bowl last week. Childersburg is hungry for a Class 3A, Region 4 win.
The Tigers are much better than they looked in their 34-6 defeat to Comer. Is this Bounce Back Friday?
Johnson wouldn’t be surprised. … Childersburg 17, Randolph County 14
Southside-Gadsden (1-1) at Lincoln (2-0): These two rivals will meet in a Class 3A, Region 4 contest at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium. Lincoln has opened its season with back-to-back wins over Talladega and Ashville.
It very well could be three in a row for the Golden Bears. They hope to avenge last year’s 45-7 loss to the Southside-Gadsden Panthers. … Lincoln 22, Southside-Gadsden 20
Cleburne County (1-0) at Talladega (0-1): At some point the Talladega Tigers are going to get the gorilla off their back. Talladega has lost 12 straight football games going back to 2021.
The Tigers are good enough to make a move in the positive direction. But Cleburne County will be hard to dislodge Friday night at Mary Dumas Stadium. … Cleburne County 27, Talladega 23
Clay Chalkville (2-0) at Pell City (0-2): The Clay Cougars open Class 6A, Region 6 action on the road against the reeling Pell City Panthers. Pell City is not the luckiest team out there.
The Panthers could easily be 2-0 instead of 0-2. Pell City has lost to Moody and Leeds by a combined 11 points.
The Panthers might need to force some turnovers to pull this game out on Friday evening. … Clay Chalkville 33, Pell City 18
Donoho (0-2) at Ragland (1-1): The Purple Devils will try to win their second straight game on Friday against the Donoho Falcons. This is a Class 1A, Region 6 outing.
In the first two weeks of the season, Donoho has scored only two touchdowns. Ragland beat Southeastern last Friday, and the Purple Devils are feeling good. … Ragland 35, Donoho 21
Fayetteville (1-0) at Ranburne (1-1): The Wolves are looking for another stepping stone and one more win after defeating Verbena last week. Fayetteville was smoking good in a 50-26 decision.
Ranburne beat Fayetteville one season ago, but the Wolves have turned it up a notch since last year. The Wolves could be 2-0 after Friday night. … Fayetteville 25, Ranburne 23
Talladega County Central (0-2) at Victory Christian (1-1): The resilient, but ailing TCC Tigers will tote a 27-game losing streak into their Class 1A, Region 6 game against the Lions. Talladega County Central just might have what it takes to win this game.
The Tigers are looking for some backbone and some big time plays from the likes of sophomore wide receiver Thomas Gooden, offensive lineman Jamarcus Hall and junior linebacker Chris Smith.
Victory Christian might still be the better team. Four quarters of football will decide that in this region battle at the VC Lions stadium. … Victory Christian 21, Talladega County Central 20
Last week: 5-4
Overall: 9-9