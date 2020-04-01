Childersburg police seeking information about Monday shooting (free content)

CHILDERSBURG -- Officers from the Childersburg Police Department are seeking information regarding a shooting Monday evening in the Sadie Lee Homes community.
Investigator Kevin Koss said the department responded to a call about the shooting at 6:11 p.m. and recovered multiple caliber shell casings at the scene.
Approximately one hour after the incident, Koss said, a victim who had been grazed by a bullet checked into Coosa Valley Medical Center for treatment.
Koss said anyone with information about the incident should call the department’s investigation line at 256-378-5747.
“There was a large crowd out there, but we have a hard time getting anybody to tell us what happened,” Koss said. “If they want, they can call anonymously to our investigation line.”