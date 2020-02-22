Childersburg church asking public to help honor veteran on his 99th birthday (free content)

CHILDERSBURG -- CornerStone Church of Christ in Childersburg is asking the public to help one its members celebrate his 99th birthday, according to a press release.
Ruble Ray Gardner, who goes by Ray and lives at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, will be celebrating his 99th birthday March 1. The church would like to honor him on this special occasion with recognition of his service to our country.
Church members are requesting the public consider sending a letter, card, resolution or other item of recognition in honor of Bro. Ray’s 99th birthday.
Born March 1, 1921, Ruble Ray Gardner served his country in the Army and Air Force. During his military service, he was stationed in Africa, Great Britain, the Middle East, Germany, Paris, Alaska, Italy, the North Pole, Arctic Circle and other locations.
His wife, Ruth “Boots” Gardner, joined him in Great Britain.
During his military career, he received numerous medals. The ones he could remember receiving included two Silver Stars, one Bronze Star and a Good Conduct award.
Following his military service, Bro. Ray went on to continue serving his country in a civilian capacity, being employed by the United States Postal Service for many years.
Bro. Ray was a longtime resident of Childersburg until he moved to the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City just this past year. He has also been a longtime member of the CornerStone Church of Christ in Childersburg.
As church members prepare to celebrate Bro. Ray’s life and honor his years of service, they ask that any cards, letters, resolutions or other items honoring his 99th birthday please be sent to:
Ray Gardner
CornerStone Church of Christ
P.O. Box 285
Childersburg, AL 35044